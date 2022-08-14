'Virat Kohli is in the same bracket as Tiger Woods and Muhammad Ali,' says Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza

In-form Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza said India's star batter Virat Kohli belongs among the special group with boxing great Muhammad Ali and golf legend Tiger Woods when asked who is better between him and Pakistan batter Babar Azam.

The 36-year-old Pakistan-born Zimbabwe national feels Kohli is someone who has revolutionsed the game and set the trend for everyone to follow.

“Virat bhai is an all-format player. I would like to put Virat in the same bracket as Tiger Woods and Muhammad Ali, these people kind of revolutionised their sports, they thought outside the box and they tried something new which was later followed by everybody,” Raza said a YouTube channel.

The Zimbabwe cricketer, who scored two centuries in his team's series win over Bangladesh recently, added that modern cricket is all about fitness and Kohli deserves credit for setting the blueprint for the youngsters to follow.

"Cricket was always about fitness and XYZ but the way Virat took that part(fitness) of the game forward for the younger generation to follow, that is commendable and people should give him enough credit for that," said Raza.

When asked if he has any advice for Kohli, who is going through a rough patch in his career, Raza said the Indian batter with so many runs to his name needs to be left alone and requires no advice.

" I don't think that I am experienced enough to give advice to a guy who has got close to 16-20 thousand career runs, What do I tell him? I can tell him nothing. People should stay silent and let the man(Virat) have peace, leave him alone and he will find his peak again," Raza said.

With the T20 World Cup inching closer, Raza bet his money on Australia, Pakistan and India as the favourites.

