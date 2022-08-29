Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Watch: 'Maaro mujhe maaro' guy meets Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after India’s thrilling win vs Pakistan

Watch: 'Maaro mujhe maaro' guy meets Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after India’s thrilling win vs Pakistan

'Maaro mujhe maaro' guy Momin Saqib is a dedicated Pakistani fan who tries to attend every match of his country.

Social media influencer Momin Saqib catches up with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after IND vs PAK in Dubai. Image: Twitter/Momin Saqib

Fans play a big part in the rivalry between India and Pakistan. There are a lot of passionate fans who can burst into massive celebration after their favourite team’s victory and shed tears after its defeat. In the era of social media, fans’ reaction is a trending topic among internet users.

Remember Momin Saqib? He became popular for his hilarious reaction to Pakistan’s thumping loss against India in the 2019 World Cup. He created much buzz with his iconic “maaro mujhe maaro” rant at that time.

Saqib is a dedicated Pakistani fan who tries to attend every match of his country. Yesterday, he was present at the Dubai International Stadium to witness Pakistan’s Asia Cup clash against India. Both teams played significantly well but Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja’s heroic batting performances secured a close 5-wicket victory for India.

After the match was over, Saqib indulged in a short conversation with Virat Kohli. He uploaded a clip of that encounter on Instagram.

In the clip, Kohli can be seen coming out of the dressing room and shaking hands with Saqib. Both of them shared a laugh while the fan congratulated the Indian cricketer for his notable batting performance.

Kohli who has been struggling to find his desirable form for a long time reminded of his class during his crucial 35-run knock. Referring to that, Saqib wrote in the caption, “A great sportsman and a humble personality. Good to see you back in form.” Saqib seemed quite hopeful that India will again meet Pakistan in the final and said, See you in the finals InshAllah.”

Since being shared, the Instagram reel has received over 2 million views and has garnered more than 3 lakh likes so far. The bonding between the two has earned much appreciation from the viewers. A user noted, “Virat is a humble person,” while another one said, “This is called sportsmanship.” A person marked, “This Video Heartwarming.”

Saqib also met the main man behind India’s triumph, Hardik Pandya. He shared the footage of their meeting on his Instagram handle too. The caption of the post reads, “Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young and with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job. But you batted well to take the match away from us.”

The post saw a special mention of Pandya’s six in the last over which put the final nail in Pakistan’s coffin. The post has also gathered more than 2 lakh likes.

Updated Date: August 29, 2022 20:04:08 IST

