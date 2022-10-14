Virat Kohli gives batting tips to Hardik Pandya after India’s loss against Western Australia XI; Watch

Virat Kohli was seen having a detailed discussion with Hardik Pandya, probably explaining him the technicalities of batting in Australia, after India’s practice match against Western Australia XI.

Kohli has toured Australia the most, among the players in the current squad, and it is needless to explain how successful he has been Down Under over the years. Considering the experience he brings to the squad, Kohli is a lot more valuable to the team than just his run-scoring. And his suggestions would be a blessing for the youngsters in the squad.

After the practice match against Western Australia, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen practicing at the WACA Stadium centre pitch, taking throw-downs from the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Kohli was also seen having an animated discussion with Hardik, which based on their body language, suggested that was all about the nuances of batting.

Hardik asked several questions to Kohli and the star batter entertained the questions diligently. The discussion went around for almost 20 minutes. It seems as if Kohli was explaining the kind of shots that shall be played on the fast and bouncy Australian wickets.

Earlier, India lost the second practice match to Western Australia XI by 36 runs. Kohli, Rohit, and Suryakumar Yadav did not bat and other batters could not chase the 169-run target. Only KL Rahul looked good scoring 74 off 55 deliveries. Hardik Pandya was the next-best scorer with 17 runs.

India will play two more practice games against Australia and New Zealand before their first match against Pakistan.

