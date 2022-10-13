Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Western Australia XI Live Score and Updates: Short, Hobson dismissed after fifties; Virat Kohli will not bat
India vs Western Australia XI Live Score and Updates: Short, Hobson dismissed after fifties; Virat Kohli will not bat

India vs Western Australia XI Live Score and Updates: Short, Hobson dismissed after fifties; Virat Kohli will not bat

India vs Western Australia XI Live: IND vs WA XI at the WACA Stadium in Perth ahead of T20 World Cup.

12:55 (IST)

India vs Western Australia Live Score, End of 1st innings

A late flurry of shots by Matthew Kelly 15 (11) as Western Australia finish their innings on 162 after 20 overs.

Western Australia 168/8 after 20 overs
Nick Hobson - 64 (41)
Ravichandran Ashwin - 3/32 (4 overs)
 
India's run-chase to start in a while.
 

12:45 (IST)

India vs Western Australia Live Score

Virat Kohli fans have been in plenty at the stadium, even at a practice match in Australia!
The word is that he will not be batting, but he was fielding - earlier in the slips, and subsequently in the deep. 

12:36 (IST)

India vs Western Australia Live Score

Three wickets in the 17th over. Ravi Ashwin doing the trick for India as Western Australia fumbles towards the end of their innings!
Ashwin making a strong case to be included in the playing XI with his recent performances!
Ashton Turner b Ravichandran Ashwin 2 (3)
Sam Fanning lbw Ravichandran Ashwin 0 (1)
Cameron Bancroft c Dinesh Karthik b Ravichandran Ashwin 6 (7) 

12:27 (IST)

India vs Western Australia Live Score

India have two quick wickets. Darcy Short runout for 52. Nick Hobson was dismissed for 64. Both the wickets to Harshal Patel's name as he runout Short and claimed Hobson's wicket in his third over.
Darcy Short  run out Harshal Patel 52 (38)
Nick Hobson c Axar Patel b Harshal Patel 64 (41)
Western Australia 136/3 after 16 overs

12:01 (IST)

India vs Western Australia Live Score

Fifties for both Short and Hobson and Western Australia are up to 118/1 in 14 overs with the second wicket partnership now standing at 103 runs

11:54 (IST)

India vs Western Australia XI Live

Short and Hobson are motoring along and the second wicket partnership is up to 78 runs. Short on 40 from 30 balls and Hobson on 44 from 31

Western Australia are 93/1 in the 11th over

11:21 (IST)

Arshdeep strikes early!

Josh Philippe departs for just 8 runs with Arshdeep Singh taking the wicket and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar completing the catch. Arshdeep had taken three wickets in the previous contest and he's started off well today.

Josh Philippe c Bhuvi b Arshdeep 8 (9), Western Australia 15/1 in 3 overs

11:17 (IST)

TOSS!

KL Rahul has won the toss and India have put Western Australia in to bat at the WACA Stadium in Perth

10:55 (IST)

Virat Kohli not in the playing XI but is still jogging around the field and is part of the drills

10:50 (IST)

Western Australia XI vs India

Here's how Western Australia line up: Josh Philippe (WK), Darcy Short, Nick Hobson, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (C), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

Load More

Highlights

title-img
11:17 (IST)

TOSS!

KL Rahul has won the toss and India have put Western Australia in to bat at the WACA Stadium in Perth
10:50 (IST)

Western Australia XI vs India

Here's how Western Australia line up: Josh Philippe (WK), Darcy Short, Nick Hobson, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (C), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris
10:40 (IST)

India XI vs Western Australia

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Reserves: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal
India vs Western Australia XI Live Score and Updates: Short, Hobson dismissed after fifties; Virat Kohli will not bat

India vs Western Australia XI Live: India take on Western Australia in their second unofficial warm-up match before T20 World Cup. Image: BCCI

India vs Western Australia XI Live: India take on Western Australia XI in their second practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup. In the first outing, India beat Western Australia by 13 runs on 10 October at the WACA in Perth, with the T20 World Cup set to start on 16 October. India’s first match, however, is on 23 October against Pakistan.

In the first match of the warm-ups, India scored 158/6 with Suryakumar Yadav maintaining his rich form and scoring 52 runs from 35 balls. Also the among runs were Hardik Pandya who scored 27 from 20 balls and Deepak Hooda who pitched in with 22 from 14 balls.

On the bowling front, inspired by Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul, Western Australia were restricted to 145/8 thus losing by 13 runs. Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all picked wickets as well.

After the two matches against Western Australia in Perth, India also take on Australia and New Zealand in further warm up contests. Those games are part of the official T20 World Cup warm-up games in Brisbane.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 13, 2022 12:25:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

PM Modi attends Kullu Dussehra Festival, inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur on his Himachal Pradesh visit
India

PM Modi attends Kullu Dussehra Festival, inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur on his Himachal Pradesh visit

PM Modi extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dussehra and expressed his happiness to be a part of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival that is to be celebrated here from 5 to 11 October

5G Launch: 'Not the decade of India, but century of the country' says PM Modi
India

5G Launch: 'Not the decade of India, but century of the country' says PM Modi

PM Modi further said that the goal of this vision is to take this technology to the common people, which works for the people, and works with the people

5G Launch: 'Not the decade of India, but century of the country' says PM Modi
India

5G Launch: 'Not the decade of India, but century of the country' says PM Modi

PM Modi further said that the goal of this vision is to take this technology to the common people, which works for the people, and works with the people