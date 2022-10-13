India vs Western Australia XI Live: India take on Western Australia XI in their second practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup. In the first outing, India beat Western Australia by 13 runs on 10 October at the WACA in Perth, with the T20 World Cup set to start on 16 October. India’s first match, however, is on 23 October against Pakistan.

In the first match of the warm-ups, India scored 158/6 with Suryakumar Yadav maintaining his rich form and scoring 52 runs from 35 balls. Also the among runs were Hardik Pandya who scored 27 from 20 balls and Deepak Hooda who pitched in with 22 from 14 balls.

On the bowling front, inspired by Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul, Western Australia were restricted to 145/8 thus losing by 13 runs. Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all picked wickets as well.

After the two matches against Western Australia in Perth, India also take on Australia and New Zealand in further warm up contests. Those games are part of the official T20 World Cup warm-up games in Brisbane.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.