India vs Western Australia Live Score, End of 1st innings
A late flurry of shots by Matthew Kelly 15 (11) as Western Australia finish their innings on 162 after 20 overs.
India vs Western Australia XI Live: IND vs WA XI at the WACA Stadium in Perth ahead of T20 World Cup.
A late flurry of shots by Matthew Kelly 15 (11) as Western Australia finish their innings on 162 after 20 overs.
India vs Western Australia Live Score
"Look, look, there's Kohli!" pic.twitter.com/zJOsOxe95p— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 13, 2022
Fifties for both Short and Hobson and Western Australia are up to 118/1 in 14 overs with the second wicket partnership now standing at 103 runs
India vs Western Australia XI Live
Short and Hobson are motoring along and the second wicket partnership is up to 78 runs. Short on 40 from 30 balls and Hobson on 44 from 31
Western Australia are 93/1 in the 11th over
Virat Kohli watches Nick Hobson, who plays for the Scorchers and has a day job as an accountant, hit a huge six into the crowd. WA XI 1-82 in the 11th pic.twitter.com/g8TzICQD91— Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 13, 2022
Arshdeep strikes early!
Josh Philippe departs for just 8 runs with Arshdeep Singh taking the wicket and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar completing the catch. Arshdeep had taken three wickets in the previous contest and he's started off well today.
Josh Philippe c Bhuvi b Arshdeep 8 (9), Western Australia 15/1 in 3 overs
TOSS!
KL Rahul has won the toss and India have put Western Australia in to bat at the WACA Stadium in Perth
Virat Kohli not in the playing XI but is still jogging around the field and is part of the drills
Virat Kohli jogged some laps around the sunny WACA, but is easing into the T20 WC campaign by resting the Perth warm-up matches to the disappointment of local fans. A crowd of around 2000 expected - entry $5 with proceeds going to WA Cricket Foundation pic.twitter.com/TT3U5FGbYj— Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 13, 2022
Western Australia XI vs India
Here's how Western Australia line up: Josh Philippe (WK), Darcy Short, Nick Hobson, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (C), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris
India XI vs Western Australia
India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
Reserves: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal
India vs Western Australia XI Live: India take on Western Australia XI in their second practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup. In the first outing, India beat Western Australia by 13 runs on 10 October at the WACA in Perth, with the T20 World Cup set to start on 16 October. India’s first match, however, is on 23 October against Pakistan.
In the first match of the warm-ups, India scored 158/6 with Suryakumar Yadav maintaining his rich form and scoring 52 runs from 35 balls. Also the among runs were Hardik Pandya who scored 27 from 20 balls and Deepak Hooda who pitched in with 22 from 14 balls.
On the bowling front, inspired by Arshdeep Singh’s three-wicket haul, Western Australia were restricted to 145/8 thus losing by 13 runs. Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all picked wickets as well.
After the two matches against Western Australia in Perth, India also take on Australia and New Zealand in further warm up contests. Those games are part of the official T20 World Cup warm-up games in Brisbane.
