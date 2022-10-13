Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma practice at the centre pitch at WACA Stadium, Watch

Star India batter Virat Kohli and Captain Rohit Sharma were seen practicing at the centre pitch of the WACA Stadium after the practice match against Western Australia XI.

The coaching staff was seen giving throw-downs to both the batters, who did not bat in the practice game. Kohli did not bat in both practice games but was seen fielding in the second match.

Virat Kohli practicing in the middle of the WACA. He didn’t bat in the two Perth games, but did field today pic.twitter.com/ctfIJ4NxHi — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 13, 2022



The crowd was seen hanging around the boundary lines in large numbers even after the practice match was over, to see Kohli and Rohit bat.

Rohit Sharma, on the contrary, was dismissed cheaply in the first match (for 3) and decided to not bat in the second match.

India won the first match on Monday but lost the second practice match on Thursday by 36 runs.

No batter apart from KL Rahul (74 off 55) could stay longer on the crease. Hardik Pandya with a cameo of 17 runs from nine balls was the next-best scorer for India.

Rohit Sharma having a hit in the middle after not batting in India’s 36-run loss to WA XI. Plenty of fans staying around. More than 5000 fans attended these two games pic.twitter.com/tt5WJRREHy — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 13, 2022



India had their initial stage of practice and acclimatisation in Perth, from where the squad will move to Brisbane for two practice games – against Australia and New Zealand ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup campaign.

India will start their World Cup campaign in a Super 12 stage contest against Pakistan on 23 October.

