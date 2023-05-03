Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in an ugly spat during the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Monday. The altercation between Kohli and Gambhir got so serious that others had to intervene to separate the two.

Kohli was also involved in a heated exchange with LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during the post-match handshakes.

Later, the BCCI imposed a fine of 100 percent of match fees on Kohli and Gambhir, while Naveen was handed a 50 percent fine.

Now, an eyewitness who was present in one of the dugouts during the game has revealed exactly what happened during the spat.

“You saw on TV that Mayers and Virat were walking side by side for a few metres post match. Mayers asked Kohli why was he constantly abusing them and Virat, in turn, questioned why was he (Mayers) ‘staring’ at him? Before that (Amit) Mishra had complained to umpire about Virat constantly abusing Naveen (ul-Haq), who is a No. 10 batter,” the eye witness told PTI.

“Gautam, sensing that things could turn ugly, pulled Mayers and told him not to have a conversation, when Virat made a comment. The heated exchange that followed seemed a bit juvenile,” he said.

“Gautam asked ‘Kya bol raha hain bol’ (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, ‘Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho’ (Why are you coming in between when I haven’t told you anything).

“Gautam responded, ‘Tuney agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (You abused my player and that’s like abusing my family) and Virat’s reply was, ‘Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye’. (Then you take care of your family).

“Gambhir’s final reply before they were separated was, ‘Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega…’ (So now I have to learn from you…).”

The relationship between Gambhir and Kohli hasn’t been great since both had a spat during an IPL game between RCB and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2013. A former India player who shared the dressing room with both broke down their relationship.

“It is a bit of a complicated relationship between the two. Gautam is not a bad human being but not the easiest person to handle. He had no business to gesture that finger on lips to the crowd at Chinnaswamy, which swears by Virat’s name.

“Now here, Virat got a chance to show one upmanship, and he did. He knows that Gautam has been a staunch critic of his captaincy and even he won’t take a step back,” a former India player, who shared the dressing room with both, said.

