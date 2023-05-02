Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir indulged in a heated exchange of words during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 per cent of their match fees, while Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

After the war of words and fracas, Kohli shared a quote on Instagram that read, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”

LSG seamer Naveen-ul-Haq replied back by posting an Instagram story which read, “You get what you deserve that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes”.

The altercation happened after RCB had beaten LSG by 18 runs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. During the Lucknow innings, Kohli had celebrated the fall of wickets with his usual aggressive gestures.

After the win, Kohli and Naveen got into an aggressive argument during the handshakes. Naveen shook Kohli’s hand tightly, was not ready to let it go, and said something before Kohli shook it off.

All the other players and support staff intervened to keep Kohli and Gambhir apart. Afterwards, Kohli was spotted having a long conversation with LSG caption KL Rahul.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their next match against Delhi Capitals on 6 May. Lucknow Super Giants, however, have Chennai Super Kings as their next opponents with the match slated for Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.