Trent Boult, Keiron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran among stars to play for MI Emirates in UAE’s ILT20

Mumbai Indians-owned franchise for the UAE’s International League T20, MI Emirates, have announced their squad for the inaugural edition of the newly-established tournament.

Several current and past MI players have been signed for the squad that will be based in Abu Dhabi and will again adorn MI’s golden blue. The franchise made an announcement via a press release on Friday.

Some of the iconic and star international players signed are New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult, and South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

A significant number of Caribbean stars have been signed including MI’s key player Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, current West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran, and Andre Fletcher.

Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran is another noteworthy name added to the squad.

It is noteworthy that while the West Indies players have acted as free agents for quite some time now, Trent Boult was recently released from the New Zealand Cricket’s central contract. This shall help the MI Emirates build a strong core group of players.

Several domestic players from England and Afghanistan have also been added to the squad. The franchise has also picked a player each from Scotland and Netherlands.

The press release also mentioned that the franchise will add local UAE players in near future. According to the regulations of the league, four UAE domestic players will have to be a part of the team, while the remaining can be foreign players.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, also made a statement in the press release. “I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent ‘MI Emirates’. We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continue with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates. MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward.”

The franchise is increasing its footsteps in the club cricket world and has also acquired a team in the new T20 league in South Africa, based out of Cape Town.

Squad:

Player Name Nationality Kieron Pollard West Indies Dwayne Bravo West Indies Nicholas Pooran West Indies Trent Boult New Zealand Andre Fletcher West Indies Imran Tahir South Africa Samit Patel England Will Smeed England Jordan Thompson England Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan Zahir Khan Afghanistan Fazalhaq Farooqui Afghanistan Bradley Wheal Scotland Bas De Leede Netherlands

