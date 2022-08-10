Reliance Industries unveils names of new teams in UAE's ILT20 and CSA T20 league

‘MI Emirates’ in UAE’s International League T20 and ‘MI Cape Town’ in Cricket South Africa T20 League are the team names that will adorn the iconic blue and gold of the team.
Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of Mumbai Indians, on Wednesday unveiled the names of the two franchises that recently joined the MI family.
‘MI Emirates’ in UAE’s International League T20 and ‘MI Cape Town’ in Cricket South Africa T20 League are the team names that will adorn the iconic blue and gold of the team.
"‘MI Emirates’ and ‘MI Cape Town’ – these names were chosen as they call out the specific regions from where the teams will be based. The teams, ‘MI Emirates’ or phonetically “MY Emirates” and ‘MY Cape Town’ respectively, are dedicated to fans across both the Emirates and Cape Town. The new entities take the iconic Mumbai Indians identity and weaves in the local influence," a statement read.
represent! Now in
Newest member in our #OneFamily of teams ➡️ @MICapeTown
: Alex Chipi#MIcapetown @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/jfhszgh0WS
— MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) August 10, 2022
FALY
@MIEmirates
: Falling In Sand#OneFamily #MIemirates @EmiratesCricket pic.twitter.com/YfsAsiw1IB
— MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) August 10, 2022
Mumbai Indians also added that it will bring to the leagues the ethos and the values that have helped elevate MI to be one of the most loved teams in franchise cricket.
“It gives me great pleasure to welcome ‘MI Emirates’ & ‘MI Cape Town’, the newest additions to our #Onefamily. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights!” Nita M. Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, said in a statement.
Disclaimer: Firstpost is part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
As per the report, alongside being evaluated at $1.3 billion (Rs 9968 crore approximately), Mumbai Indians also boast of revenue of $33 million (Rs 254 crore approx) and an operating income of $5.5 million (Rs 42.17 crore approx.)
Mumbai Indians won IPL 20217 title by beating Rising Pune Supergiant in a thrilling final by just one run.
Let's take a look at IPL giants Mumbai Indians' dismal performance, the reasons behind it and its possible future.