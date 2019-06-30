First Cricket
The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins discuss Pakistan's narrow win over Afghanistan and more

Pakistan were made to work hard on Saturday as they clinched a three-wicket win against Afghanistan to go fourth in the standings . Imad Wasim remained unbeaten on 49 along with Wahab Riaz as the unpredictable side remained in contention for a semi-final place.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 30, 2019 12:19:01 IST

Meanwhile, in the day's second match, the already-qualified Australians thumped New Zealand by 87 runs, courtesy yet another fine show from Mitchell Starc, who got a five-wicket haul. This meant that the Kiwis' qualification hopes extended even further.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever Geoff and Adam are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

Tune in to The Final Word World Cup Daily tomorrow for Day 32.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 12:19:01 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

