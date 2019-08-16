Ravi Shastri

Teams coached: India



Shastri, has the least coaching experience among all candidates but us still the favourite to land the job. He was the manager for just one series of the national side after India's unexpected outser from the 2007 World Cup.

The former all-rounder was then appointed as the Team director in 2014 till early 2016.



Shastri's application for head coach's role in 2016 created controversy because he had opted for a video interview from Bangkok. However, Anil Kumble's unceremonious exit post-2017 Champions Trophy saw the arrival of Shastri as India's head coach which he still holds.

Under Shastri's coaching tenure, Virat Kohli-led India recorded its maiden Test series victory in Australia. India also registered their first-ever ODI bilateral series in South Africa. While losing Test series during the same tour. Visitors India then lost 3-1 to England in 2018 while India were defeated by New Zealand in World Cup semi-final in England and Wales in 2019.

The culmination of the World Cup meant an end to his contract as a coach but he along with the support staff were offered a 45-day extension for the tour of America and the Caribbean, where India won both the T20I and ODI series.