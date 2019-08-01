Team India have arrived at Florida, from where their month-long tour of the USA and the Caribbean, comprising of three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests, commences. However, part of the Indian team's attention is expected to the affairs taking place back home, where a different tussle is taking place in the form of the selection of the new head coach. Team India's current coach Ravi Shastri and his assistants have been given a 45-day extension after their contract ended at the end of the World Cup.

Shastri has been India's coach for the last year and a half and some reports suggest that he has shown his interest in continuing in the role.

Below are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) which will help understand how the new coach of Indian cricket team will be selected:

Who will pick the new head coach?

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has formed a three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by Kapil Dev to pick the new coach. The other two members are Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. The trio had picked the women's team coach WV Raman in December last year. The committee will ask the candidates to pitch a presentation and will interview them based on that.

Who all have applied for the role of new head coach?

As per several media reports, it has been reported that there are five contenders who have applied for the job. However, there is no official list of contenders released by BCCI who will be interviewed by CAC. The contenders include Tom Moody, former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, former Sri Lanka batsman and Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene, former India fielding coach Robin Singh and former India manager and current Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput. The last date to apply for new coach job was 30 July (Tuesday).

Can Ravi Shastri apply for the head coach job?

No, Shastri is not required to apply again. If he wants to continue, he will be directly interviewed by the CAC. As he is expected to be in Caribbean on tour, he will connect to the CAC members via Skype for presentation and interview.

When will the new coach be announced?

BCCI is very keen on announcing the new coach as soon as possible and it is expected that all interviews will be over by mid-August and the name will be announced shortly after.

Will Virat Kohli have any say in selection process?

No, Indian captain Virat Kohli will have no say on the proceedings to select the new coach.

Before departing to Caribbean nations, Kohli had said that he has not been contacted by the CAC for any sort of consultation. However, on being asked about his preference, he did say that he would like to see Shastri back as coach. He had said, "Well, the CAC has not contacted me on this. But all of us share a great camaraderie with Ravi bhai and would definitely be very happy (to have him around)."

CAC member Anshuman Gaekwad had said later on that Kohli's preference will be of no significance when the committee sits to pick the coach.