Former West Indies cricketer and Afghanistan coach, Phil Simmons has opted out of the interview process citing personal reasons, according to a report in Sportstar

The Kapil Dev-led three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is currently interviewing candidates for the post of India's men's team head coach in Mumbai.

The BCCI had shortlisted six top candidates for the high profile job. The incumbent head coach Ravi Shastri was drafted directly into the interview process with Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody and Simmons making the final cut.

With Simmons pulling out, it leaves CAC with just five candidates to choose from.

Simmons had previously coached Ireland, the West Indies and Afghanistan having led his native to World T20 success in 2016.

The interviews began on Friday morning and the CAC is likely to announce the result in the evening.