Phil Simmons opts out of interview process citing personal reasons; leaves CAC with five candidates to chose India's new coach
With Phil Simmons pulling out of the race, it leaves CAC with five candidates – Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Tom Moody, Mike Hesson and Ravi Shastri – to choose the next head coach for India's men's cricket team.
Former West Indies cricketer and Afghanistan coach, Phil Simmons has opted out of the interview process citing personal reasons, according to a report in Sportstar
File image of Phil Simmons. AFP
The Kapil Dev-led three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is currently interviewing candidates for the post of India's men's team head coach in Mumbai.
The BCCI had shortlisted six top candidates for the high profile job. The incumbent head coach Ravi Shastri was drafted directly into the interview process with Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody and Simmons making the final cut.
With Simmons pulling out, it leaves CAC with just five candidates to choose from.
Simmons had previously coached Ireland, the West Indies and Afghanistan having led his native to World T20 success in 2016.
Updated Date:
Aug 16, 2019 15:39:39 IST
