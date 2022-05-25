IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head-to-head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will have mixed feelings when they face each other in the eliminator of Indian Premier League 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. LSG were a firm favourite to finish in the top two of the points table for the better half of the league stage but the equation changed in the final two-three rounds when LSG slipped and Rajasthan Royals won crucial matches.

RCB, on the other hand, will feel overjoyed for being able to sneak into the playoffs after winning 8 matches. They finished with 16 points and had to depend on Mumbai Indians to beat DC in their last match to finish in the fourth spot.

The Eliminator, like the name suggests, is a knockout affair. The loser will bow out of the competition while the winner will take on the loser of Qualifier 1 between GT and RR for a place in the final.

RCB will take a lot of heart from Virat Kohl's return to form. The former skipper scored an important half-century in his side's must-win last league game and would look to continue the same in the playoffs.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will also have fond memories of facing LSG. In the only match between these two sides earlier in this year's IPL, RCB beat the debutants by 18 runs. The match took place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 19 April.

RCB captain du Plessis was the player of the match for scoring 96 in that match. RCB had posted 181 for six batting first and then did not allow LSG to score more than 163 in their 20 overs.

LSG vs RCB Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1

Lucknow Super Giants: 0

No Results: 0

LSG vs RCB last encounter

In the last match played between these two sides, RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in Mumbai on 19 April.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

