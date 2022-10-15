Rohit Sharma explained the reason for the removal of Jasprit Bumrah and also shared insights on Mohammed Shami’s fitness at the captain’s press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah was excluded from the squad after sustaining back stress. However, the BCCI took sufficient time before making an official announcement.

“We asked many specialists for Jasprit Bumrah and all told it’ll be risky to play him. Bumrah is just 27-28. He has a lot of cricket ahead. The World Cup is a big stage, but his career is important,” Rohit said at the media interaction.

“You can’t show disappointment to injuries, you need to look forward to what we can do. We have backed our other boys and we are backing them. Hope they deliver. We wanted to come here early and acclimatise to the situation. By the time we play Pakistan, we will be prepared. We don’t believe in last-minute information, I don’t want to believe in telling someone at the last minute that ‘you are playing.’”

Mohammed Shami was named as the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah on Friday after he cleared the fitness test.

“As far as we have heard, Shami is looking good. We have always wanted to manage the workload better, unfortunately, it happens sometimes. That’s why we wanted players in the back to give them chance. Injuries are part and parcel of the sport, we play so many matches. We always wanted to maintain our bench strength. That’s why we play new players. Shami was in the farm. He practiced a lot in NCA,” Rohit added.

The Indian captain also expects Suryakumar Yadav to be his side’s x-factor at the T20 World Cup.

“Surya is in great form, hope he keeps on batting well in the middle order. He is very confident. Whenever he plays he changes the game. Hope he becomes the x-factor.”

Rohit, on a lighter note, also shared the conversations the Indian team have with their arch-rivals and Pakistan counterparts.

“Whenever I meet him, I ask him what car you are buying, what’s going on back at home. Our earlier generation has taught us that there is a special relationship between the two nations. We understand the importance of the game against them, but there’s no point talking about it all time.”

Rohit also threw light on his first T20 World Cup, back in 2007. He said that he had no understanding of the game back then, and that game has evolved a lot since then.

“When I was picked up for that tournament, I had no understanding as that was my first tournament. The game has evolved since then. If you see how it’s being played now. Back then, 140 was a good score, now teams get that in 14 overs.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.