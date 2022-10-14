Pacer Mohammed Shami has been added to India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad as a replacement for the injured Jaspirt Bumrah, the BCCI announced on Friday. Shami has already reached Australia and will join the team ahead of the warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand.

“Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” the statement read.

Shami last played for India in an ODI in England in July and has been out of action for over a month due to COVID-19 and related illness. His selection to the team suggests the pacer is fully fit now.

Also, Shami’s last T20I came in the 2021 World Cup against Namibia. However, he took 20 wickets in 16 matches IPL 2022 for the winning side Gujarat Titans. He had an economy rate of 8 in IPL 2022.

Bumrah had been ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly.

India will begin the campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 23rd October in Melbourne.

India’s updated squad for T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

