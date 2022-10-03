Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup slated to take place in Australia in October-November, confirmed BCCI.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” the statament from the board read.

“Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury,” it added.

The board will be naming Bumrah’s replacement soon.

Bumrah had made a comeback during the Australia series after a break as he had been out of action for two months between July and September 2022 due to the aforementioned injury. But the right-arm bowler complained of back pain ahead of the first T20I against South Africa and was taken for scans which eventually revealed that he was suffering from a stress-related injury. He was subsequently taken to NCA.

Earlier, the selectors had named Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar as the standbys for the World Cup and it is most likely that one of them would be included in the main squad. Chahar has come in after a long injury layoff while Shami had missed the Australia and South Africa series at home after testing positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t played the format in India colours since last World Cup.

