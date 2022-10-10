Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • News
  • T20 World Cup: Watch India’s intense practice sessions ahead of warmup games against Western Australia

Cricket

T20 World Cup: Watch India’s intense practice sessions ahead of warmup games against Western Australia

The Indian team reached Australia almost 20 days prior to their first game against Pakistan to get acclimatised to the weather and playing conditions Down Under.

Team India had intense practice sessions on 8 and 9 October. Image: BCCI/ Twitter

The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup had a serious practice session at the WACA Stadium on the initial days of the tour, prior to the practice games against Western Australia XI.

14 members of team India left for Australia on 6 October for acclimatising to the Australian conditions ahead of the multinational event.

The BCCI Twitter shared a video of the same with the batting coach, the fielding coach, and the bowling coach explaining the drills.

The team was seen having intense running sessions for endurance, while the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Dinesh Karthik were seen batting in the nets. Rahul Dravid was seen giving some technical batting suggestions to Rohit Sharma.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour explained that the reason to be in Australia earlier was to get used to the conditions Down Under.

“The focus was only about getting used to the conditions. We all knew that conditions in Australia are going to be different, especially the pace and bounce that is different from Indian surfaces. So the idea of coming here earlier and to spend some time practicing here was to get used to these conditions and get used to the pace and bounce. “

Watch the video here:


Bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey said that the bowlers would also have a nice opportunity to get used to the bounce on these wickets and see the individual line and lengths they would want to bowl.

Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and other bowlers were seen bowling to the Indian batters.

The team also had a fielding session focusing on high-altitude catches with wobbly balls, so that they would get used to lateral movement due to wind velocity while taking catches.

“We were pretty happy with the way sessions have been. We got what we wanted out of the last two sessions,” Mhambrey said.

Updated Date: October 10, 2022 19:32:50 IST

Tags:

