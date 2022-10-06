India will enter the ICC T20 World Cup in good spirits after winning back-to-back home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. However, they will be conscious that the T20 World Cup in Australia will provide entirely different challenges. On Thursday morning, the Men in Blue departed for Australia. The star cricketers of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022-bound team, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant, were all decked up in black suits for the special occasion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a photograph of the entire squad including all the players, head coach Rahul Dravid and members of supporting staff, on their official Twitter. The caption of BCCI’s post reads, “Picture perfect. Let’s do this, team India.”



Since being shared, the Twitter post has summoned over 50,000 likes so far. Indian fans marked their presence in the comment section wishing the players “good luck” for the major challenge ahead.

A user wrote, “We are proud of you all irrespective of results.”

Another fan stated, “Let’s bring it home boys… all the best.”

A person noted, “A brilliant bunch of people! Give it your best guys. Don’t care about the results. Just fight it out.”

Veteran member of the side, Virat Kohli also uploaded a special photo with pacer Harshal Patel and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his personal Twitter handle. He captioned the post, “Australia bound. Exciting times ahead.”



Star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is in sky-high form in recent times, posted a special moment with skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Dinesh Karthik on his Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption, “Cannot wait for the upcoming challenge. I am excited, nervous, but so motivated.”

One of the most experienced figures in the team, Ravichandran Ashwin shared a photograph with the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Soham Desai and wrote, “Australia calling.”

India had already suffered two significant blows prior to the competition as all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah were ruled out due to injuries. Axar Patel will replace Jadeja, but there are still rumours about who will take Bumrah’s place in the team. Bumrah’s replacement in the 15-man T20 World Cup roster may be either Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar. A formal announcement regarding this is anticipated in the upcoming days.

The majority of the T20 World Cup team will arrive in Perth, Australia, on Thursday, where they will spend a week getting used to the local weather. Given that over half of the team has never played in a T20 in Australia, being based in Perth will help the team adapt to the pace and bounce offered by Australian pitches.

