The Indian frontline squad has already reached Australia for the T20 World Cup with almost two weeks to their first encounter against Pakistan.

While the first round of the Cup – more like a qualifying round to earn a ticket to play the big guns in the second round – is less than a week to start, the Super 12s is scheduled to start on 22 October, and the teams that have already qualified for the second round will play several practice games to acclamatise in the conditions down under.

India are scheduled to play a few practice games against domestic Australian sides as well, while a few national sides are still playing international games to rehearse their skills.

India are scheduled to play a couple of warm up matches against Western Australia in the current week, before they play Australia and New Zealand in the next week.

Here is a list of India’s practice games, schedule, opponents, and streaming details –

10 October | India vs Western Australia XI | 4 PM | W.A.C.A Ground, Perth

13 October | India vs Western Australia XI | 4 PM | W.A.C.A Ground, Perth

17 October | India vs Australia | 9.30 AM | The Gabba, Brisbane

19 October | India vs New Zealand | 1.30 PM IST | The Gabba, Brisbane

The practice games against Western Australia will be streamed live on the WACA Live Stream YouTube channel.

The practice games against Australia and New Zealand will be telecast on Star Sports Network TV Channels and can be streamed digitally on Disney +Hotstar.

Interestingly, the WACA Stadium has went a step ahead to attract Indian fans during the practice games and added Indian dishes on their menu!