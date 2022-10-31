T20 World Cup: Virender Sehwag questions Karthik's selection over Pant, asks 'Karthik kab Australia me khele?'

Former Indian dashing opener Virender Sehwag has questioned Dinesh Karthik’s selection in the playing XI ahead of Rishabh Pant after his failure against South Africa.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup, Karthik has amazed the world several times with his commendable fitness even at the age of 37. His pace and urgency while running between the wickets have brought some extra runs. But on Sunday against South Africa, the wicketkeeper-batter could not complete the match and left the field after suffering some difficulties with his lower back.

When there were five overs left in the South African innings, Rishabh Pant had to take on the keeping responsibility in the absence of Karthik. After the injury, a question has been buzzing around regarding the replacement of Karthik in the upcoming matches. In this context, Sehwag revealed his thoughts during a post-match conversation with Crizbuzz.

While being asked about Karthik’s future in the competition and any changes that India should make in the next games, Sehwag made a stern remark by saying that he would prefer Pant over Karthik in the starting XI, especially in the Australian conditions.

“Ye toh pehle din se hona chahiye tha. Vo vahan Test cricket khele hain, ODI khele hain aur perform kiya hai. Dinesh Karthik kab Australia me khele hain? Ye koi Bangalore ki wicket nahi hai. (Pant should have been in the playing XI from first match itself. He has performed in ODIs as well as Tests. When did Dinesh Karthik last play in Australia? This is not the Bangalore wicket). He further went on to criticise Deepak Hooda’s selection. “Main aaj bhi ye hi keh raha tha ki Hooda ki jagah Pant ko khilaate, unko vahan khelne ka anubhav hai. Unhone Gabba ka ghamand toda hai Australia ka. (I said this even today that Pant should’ve been in the team instead of Hooda, Pant has the experience of playing here. He breached Australia’s fortress-like record in Gabba),” Sehwag said.

However, the India great left the decision entirely to the team management. “I can only offer them suggestions; the decision rests with the management. Karthik will be used once more if he is fit. But in my opinion, Rishabh Pant ought to have been in the starting XI from the beginning,” he further added.

Karthik has failed to make any significant contribution yet. In the toughest of situations against the Proteas, he stuck to the crease for a longer time and assisted Suryakumar Yadav well in accelerating the innings. But, he managed to score only six runs off 15 deliveries.

