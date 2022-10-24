Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels that Virat Kohli has shut his detractors up after the match-winning innings at Melbourne Cricket Ground against Pakistan. In India’s T20 World Cup 2022 opener against the arch-rivals, Kohli slammed 82 runs off 53 balls and helped India recover from 31/4 as Men in Blue won by four wickets.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

“It meant a lot, especially in the last few overs to keep that cool. Especially for Virat Kohli, I have seen what he has gone through in the last 3 years. If he needed a stage to make people notice; he chose the right stage. He has shut everybody up with that innings of real quality,” Ravi Shastri told broadcaster Star Sports on Sunday.

Also Read: When a packed-MCG stayed silent to hear Virat Kohli’s victory words

“As they say, Cometh the hour, cometh the stage, cometh the man. he came to the party in the biggest of all contests, India vs Pakistan. I don’t think he has played a better T20I innings. Towards the end of the innings, some of the shot-making against high-quality bowling was high-class,” he added.

Shastri also said that the two-month break Kohli took ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup has helped him come back “refreshed”.

Watch: Rohit’s celebration with Kohli after thrilling win over Pakistan

Kohli took the break from cricket after scoring just 81 runs in 4 matches in 2022 and since his return has scored four half-centuries and a ton — his first in T20I, against Afghanistan in Asia Cup.

“He is enjoying himself. He has gone through a period when you do so well at the level, the expectations of the country on your shoulders every time you go out to play. You are also human, you are bound to go through a rough patch. Tell me one cricketer who hasn’t gone through a rough patch. The biggest in the game. His extended for some time. He took a break from the game, albeit just for a month and a month and a half,” Shastri said.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, a blessing for cricket, captain and coach

“On the big stage, he comes back refreshed. To come out there, stay not out in the end and win a game for India, is unbelievable.”

India’s next T20 World Cup match is against the Netherlands on 27 October in Sydney.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.