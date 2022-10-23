India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit’s celebration with Virat Kohli after thrilling win goes viral; watch video

Team India won a cliffhanger against Pakistan in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, getting their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia off to a winning start thanks to a miraculous unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli.

And Kohli, for one, was visibly emotional after Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning run off the final ball of the match by Mohammad Nawaz, with India skipper Rohit Sharma lifting his former captain up and giving him a little whirl as the thrilling win sparked off celebrations among the Indian contingent at the ‘G’ as well as back home.

Pakistan ran through the Indian top order after setting them 160 to win, with the Men in Blue staring at a second consecutive defeat in the T20 World Cup after yet another batting collapse.

Kohli, however, stood firm at his crease and led the team’s revival in the middle overs alongside Hardik Pandya (40), the pair stitching a 113-run fifth-wicket stand that brought the team back on its feet and took the game deep.

Despite losing Pandya and Dinesh Karthik in the final over, the Indians held their nerve, with Ashwin seeing the Men in Blue through to a memorable win with an inside-out shot off Nawaz in what was an eventful final over — one that saw two wickets, a no-ball, a six, a couple of wides and three byes.

In the process, India avenged their 10-wicket hammering at the hands of Babar Azam and Co in Dubai last year — their first-ever defeat against their arch-rivals in World Cups, T20I or ODI.

India face Netherlands in their next Group 2 match on Thursday, followed by South Africa on Sunday, at Sydney and Perth respectively.

