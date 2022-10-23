Photos

Virat Kohli's heroics take India over the line in nail-bitter against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli owned the grand stage with a knock for the ages as he powered India to an epic four-wicket over Pakistan

FirstCricket Staff October 23, 2022 18:41:28 IST
India rode on a phenomenal display of batting from Virat Kohli to get off the mark in T20 World Cup as they defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets in a thriller at MCG. India needed 1 to win from the final ball when Ashwin hit a boundary and sealed the win for India. AP
1/9
India needed 31 from the final two overs while chasing 160. Virat Kohli smashed a couple of sixes on the trot against Haris Rauf on the final two deliveries of the penultimate over. AP
2/9
“It’s a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words,” Virat Kohli said after his match-winning knock. AP
3/9
Virat Kohli got a bit emotional after he anchored India to a stunning win against Pakistan at MCG. AP
4/9
Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 during the chase and was later adjudged Player of the match. AP
5/9
The Indian top-order was rattled by Pakistan pacers as the Men in Blue were left tottering at 31/4. AP
6/9
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya then joined hands and stitched a stand of 113 runs for the fifth wicket. This is the highest partnership for any wicket for India vs Pakistan in T20Is. Pandya eventually scored 40 off 37. AP
7/9
Earlier, the Indian bowling unit also scalped early wickets after Arshdeep Singh removed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in quick succession. But Iftikhar and Shan Masood then had a partnership of 76 for the third wicket. Arshdeep eventually picked up three wickets. AP
8/9
Hardik Pandya ripped through the Pakistan middle-order as he too bagged a three-fer. But the Pakistan side managed to put 159/8 in 20 overs. AP
9/9
