Virat Kohli's heroics take India over the line in nail-bitter against Pakistan in T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli owned the grand stage with a knock for the ages as he powered India to an epic four-wicket over Pakistan
India rode on a phenomenal display of batting from Virat Kohli to get off the mark in T20 World Cup as they defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets in a thriller at MCG. India needed 1 to win from the final ball when Ashwin hit a boundary and sealed the win for India. AP
India needed 31 from the final two overs while chasing 160. Virat Kohli smashed a couple of sixes on the trot against Haris Rauf on the final two deliveries of the penultimate over. AP
“It’s a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words,” Virat Kohli said after his match-winning knock. AP
Virat Kohli got a bit emotional after he anchored India to a stunning win against Pakistan at MCG. AP
Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 during the chase and was later adjudged Player of the match. AP
The Indian top-order was rattled by Pakistan pacers as the Men in Blue were left tottering at 31/4. AP
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya then joined hands and stitched a stand of 113 runs for the fifth wicket. This is the highest partnership for any wicket for India vs Pakistan in T20Is. Pandya eventually scored 40 off 37. AP
Earlier, the Indian bowling unit also scalped early wickets after Arshdeep Singh removed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in quick succession. But Iftikhar and Shan Masood then had a partnership of 76 for the third wicket. Arshdeep eventually picked up three wickets. AP
Hardik Pandya ripped through the Pakistan middle-order as he too bagged a three-fer. But the Pakistan side managed to put 159/8 in 20 overs. AP