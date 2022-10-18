T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli bats alongside Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan in the nets; watch video

There has been a lot of off-field camaraderie going on between India and Pakistan off the field off late.

Whether at the Asia Cup in the UAE, or at the T20 World Cup in Australia, both current and former players from both camps have been mingling freely and sharing light-hearted moments that have only helped bring the people of the two south Asian, nuclear-armed nations closer.

There have been quite a few of these moments in the build-up to Sunday’s blockbuster T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Melbourne. Mohammed Shami was spotted having a chat with fellow pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi at the nets after the warm-up match against Australia. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar caught up with Pakistan captain Babar Azam as well as head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf, going to the extent of signing a cap for Babar as a birthday present.

The latest such instance is that of Virat Kohli practicing in the nets alongside Babar and Mohammad Rizwan in a nets session at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday after the Australia practice game. Kohli batted in the nets for 40 minutes, focusing mainly on the short balls in a video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar on YouTube.

Kohli had skipped India’s first two practice games against Western Australia XI before walking out to bat against hosts Australia at the Gabba on Monday, getting dismissed by a short delivery from Mitchell Starc for 19. He will be looking to correct the mistakes made against Australia in their final warm-up clash against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Neither Babar nor Rizwan, Pakistan’s opening pair in limited-overs cricket, batted in the practice game against England, which they ended up losing by six wickets. The 2009 T20 world champions take on Afghanistan in their second and final practice game on Wednesday.

