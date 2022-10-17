On the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in Australia, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar met Pakistan captain Babar Azam and other team members during a party organized by the Men in Green a day after Babar’s birthday.

The video of the same was shared by Pakistan Cricket on Twitter on Monday with the caption, “Babar Azam meets Sunil Gavaskar.”

In the video, the Pakistan captain can be seen greeting the former India skipper, while the latter wished him ‘Happy Birthday’. Also, Gavaskar gifted Azam a cap signed by him, a day after his 28th birthday.

Moreover, the Little Master was seen helping out Pakistan’s prolific run-scorer and opener Babar with tips.

”Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nehi (If the shot selection is good then there is no problem). Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nehi (shot selection should according to the situation),” Gavaskar was heard telling Babar.

Notably, Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammed Yousuf were also present alongside Gavaskar and Babar and the 73-year-old former India batter was also seen praising Yusuf for holding the record for most Test runs (1788) in a calendar year.

Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign against India on 23 October in Melbourne.