Ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, which is set to take place on 23 October in Melbourne, veteran Team India pacer Mohammed Shami was seen giving bowling tips to Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi.

Both the pacer were training together in the practice nets at Gabba.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter, Shami can be seen giving tips on seam position to Shaheen Shah Afridi. “The @T20WorldCup meetup: Stars catch up on the sidelines,” the PCB captioned the video.

In the video, Shaheen can be witnessed walking up to Shami and greeting him saying, “Shami bhai kaise hai aap (How are you).”

Shaheen then praised the India veteran pacer’s bowling, especially his ability to deliver the ball with an upright seam.

“Jab se maine bowling start kari hai tabse mai aap ko follow kar raha hu, aap ki na wrist position aur seam ka jawab nahi hai (I am following you since I started bowling and from that time I have been a big fan of your wrist position and upright seam),” said Shaheen.

Responding to Shaheen, Shami said, “Agar release point acha ho jayega na seam bhi theek ho jayega (if the release point is on point, then the seam will be automatically good).”

Notably, Shaheen is making a comeback to Pakistan team after being sidelined for a month due to a knee injury, while Shami, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in T20 World Cup squad, return to the T20 setup for India after almost a year.

However, despite making comeback to T20I cricket after a long period of time, Shami was at his lethal best as he bowled the last over against Australia during the warm-up match on Monday and picked three wickets to prevent the hosts from scoring the 11 runs needed for a win to help India seal the match by six runs.