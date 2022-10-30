T20 World Cup: South Africa’s pace show, India’s missed chances and other talking points

After beating defending champions and tournament hosts Australia in the warm-ups and getting their Super 12s campaign off to a perfect start with back-to-back wins, Team India stuttered for the first time in the T20 World Cup Down Under with a five-wicket loss against South Africa in Perth on Sunday.

South Africa was always going to be a stern test for the Men in Blue in their quest to finish on top of Group 2 and qualify for the knockouts, given the manner in which the Proteas had been firing heading into this clash and the areas of concern that were evident with the Indian team despite their wins.

In the end, the South Africans lived up to their billing of being one of the strongest contenders for the title with their performance on Sunday, their seam attack destroying the Indian batting lineup and their middle-order rescuing the side from a shaky start.

With this result, South Africa remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament alongside New Zealand, the two sides remaining on top of their respective groups with the Proteas going past the Men in Blue after the latest result.

India, on the other hand, were served another reminder of the areas that they need to work heading into the remaining group fixtures and will perhaps take solace from the fact that the defeat came during the group stage and not in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, India’s defeat also comes as a body blow to Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals; besides beating South Africa and Bangladesh, the Men in Green will now have to hope India lose one of their remaining games, or both.

Looking back at the events of the highly-anticipated encounter at the fast bowler’s paradise that is the Perth Stadium, we bring to you five talking points:

Proteas’ short-ball strategy pays off

The move to bring Lungi Ngidi back into the lineup in place of Tabraiz Shamsi turned out to be a masterstroke for the Proteas, as the tall seamer would use the extra bouncer on offer at Perth brilliantly to rattle the Indian top-order. And while KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply yet again and Rohit Sharma stuttered for a second time in three games, it was the early dismissal of the in-form batter Virat Kohli that well and truly put the Proteas on top.

Ngidi would snare four wickets and was ably assisted by equally fiery spells from Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje as the Men in Blue were reduced to 49/5 at the halfway stage and failed to reach 140 in the end.

SKY continues to shine bright

As has been the case often this year, Suryakumar Yadav made the difference with the bat once again, standing tall against the fire-breathing Proteas attack at a time when batters were falling like nine pins at the other end. And the ease with which he took both pacers and spinners to the cleaners during his 40-ball 68, it was as if he was operating on the batting-friendly Sydney wicket while his teammates were dancing to the opposition’s tunes on the spicy Perth pitch.

Had it not been for Surya, India might have struggled to even go past 100. Credit must go to one of India’s biggest finds in recent years for giving the team a semblance of hope and the bowlers something to defend.

India seamers fighting fire with fire

Much like their game against Pakistan last week, the Indian pacers were outstanding in the powerplay overs as they decided to give the Proteas a little taste of their own medicine after dealing with the barrage of bouncers earlier.

Arshdeep Singh was brilliant with the brand new ball, dismissing destructive opener Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in a space of three deliveries as the Proteas lost their first two wickets with just three runs on the board. Skipper Temba Bavuma managed to crawl to double figures for the first time in ages before nicking the ball straight to the keeper while attempting a lap shot.

The body language of the Indians was that of a side that was well and truly in control of the proceedings, having reduced the Proteas to 24/3 in the powerplay.

Miller and Markram to the rescue

While the South African top-order had looked solid in each of their first two outings, it was the middle-order’s turn to produce a match-winning effort on Sunday as Aiden Markram and David Miller’s calculated assault against the Indian attack, blocking their way till the 10th over before launching an all-out assault, turned the tide in their favour.

And an assault it was, fetching the Proteas 55 runs in five overs after they had crawled to 40/3 at the end of 10 overs, with Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin taking the worst of beatings. Both struck half-centuries along the way while stitching a 76-run fourth-wicket stand, which ensured that the Proteas could cruise towards the 134-run target so long as one of them remained at the crease till the very end.

Fielding mistakes galore for the Men in Blue

Not only did South Africa outbowl and outbat the Indians, they also outfielded them; while Kagiso Rabada was reeling off one catch after another at the fine leg boundary that resulted in the dismissals of Kohli and Pandya, India were dropping dollies and missing out on crucial run-out chances.

And most shocking of all was Kohli, among the best fielders in the world as well as one of the fittest cricketers around, putting down a sitter at deep midwicket after a miscued heave by Markram — who was batting on 35 at the time — in the 12th over bowled by Ashwin. Then there was India skipper Rohit missing the striker’s stumps despite an underarm throw from cover the very next over, Markram once again the batter in question.

Catches do win you matches, and India learnt that lesson the hard way on Sunday.

