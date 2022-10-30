Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine form at the T20 World Cup in Australia, registering his second half-century in as many matches. During India’s Super 12 match against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, Suryakumar scored 68 off just 40 balls. This was just three days after SKY had scored an unbeaten 51 against Netherlands, in Sydney on 27 October.

Against South Africa, Suryakumar came into bat at number four, following the dismissal of KL Rahul in the fifth over.

India then suffered a mini middle-order collapse, with Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya being dismissed at regular intervals to leave India at 49/5 in the ninth over.

However, Suryakumar played a crucial role in reviving the Indian innings, forging a 52-run stand with Dinesh Karthik for the sixth wicket. SKY was eventually dismissed in the 19th over by Wayne Parnell, after amassing six fours and three sixes in his innings.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Suryakumar Yadav’s knock:

