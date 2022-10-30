Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial role in reviving the Indian innings, forging a 52-run stand with Dinesh Karthik for the sixth wicket.
Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine form at the T20 World Cup in Australia, registering his second half-century in as many matches. During India’s Super 12 match against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, Suryakumar scored 68 off just 40 balls. This was just three days after SKY had scored an unbeaten 51 against Netherlands, in Sydney on 27 October.
Against South Africa, Suryakumar came into bat at number four, following the dismissal of KL Rahul in the fifth over.
India then suffered a mini middle-order collapse, with Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya being dismissed at regular intervals to leave India at 49/5 in the ninth over.
However, Suryakumar played a crucial role in reviving the Indian innings, forging a 52-run stand with Dinesh Karthik for the sixth wicket. SKY was eventually dismissed in the 19th over by Wayne Parnell, after amassing six fours and three sixes in his innings.
Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Suryakumar Yadav’s knock:
Suryakumar Yadav at it's very best in T20I. pic.twitter.com/dLdSRhH2x9
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2022
The INCREDIBLE Suryakumar Yadav. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NRis7FzzRU
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 30, 2022
Fifty by Suryakumar Yadav – under the toughest circumstances, he stepped up and played a stellar knock. pic.twitter.com/NKgHvxPcom
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2022
Suryakumar Yadav is an absolute delight to watch, what a special talent. #T20WC2022 #INDvSA
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 30, 2022
Suryakumar Yadav is simply brilliant. All class coming into a tough situation. Continued to counter-attack. A fantastic knock. 👏🏼 #T20WorldCup #INDvSA
— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 30, 2022
Ninth score of fifty or more in T20Is in 2022 for Suryakumar Yadav 🙌#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: https://t.co/GI5MZQJSjA pic.twitter.com/65ZadokQj8
— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022
Take a bow, Suryakumar Yadav 🙏
What an incredible knock that was 🔥#T20WorldCup #INDvSA
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 30, 2022
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up HIGHLIGHTS: Shami bowled a super final over and picked up three wickets to hand India a 6-run win in this warm-up game
Mohammed Shami rattled the Australian batting order in the final over as he scalped three wickets during the warm-up match
Cold sandwiches and falafel were served to the Indian players after practice session on Tuesday and some of them refused the offering, opting for meals in their hotel rooms instead.