David Miller and Aiden Markram smashed half-centuries to lead South Africa to a five-wicket win over India in Perth on Sunday and put them in pole position for a semi-final berth at the Twenty20 World Cup.

South Africa’s bowlers, led by Lungi Ngidi, restricted India to 133-9 in Perth and then their batsmen passed their target with two balls to spare largely due to a 76-run stand between Miller, who scored 59 not out, and Markram, who made 52.

South Africa leapfrogged India and Bangladesh to the top of Group 2 with five points from three games, a point ahead. Zimbabwe have three points, Pakistan two and the Netherlands are rock bottom, yet to score a point.

India dragged the game into the final over with South Africa needing six to win and Miller finished off with two boundaries in his 46-ball innings.

India’s opening bowlers made early inroads on the quick and bouncy Perth wicket.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the space of three deliveries of the second over with Quinton de Kock out for one and Rilee Rossouw, who made a century in the previous match against Bangladesh, this time out lbw for nought. (AFP)

Following the loss, some fans were unhappy with the Indian performance on the day and blamed the likes of KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik while many were happy that the defeat meant Pakistan are virtually out of the tournament. We take a look at some of the reactions below:

Well Done South Africa. India fought well till the end but 133 wasn’t enough

Similar to the 50 over 2011 World Cup , India lose to South Africain group stage. Hopefully will win all from here. #INDvsSA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 30, 2022

Vry poor fieldng dsply frm Indian team. disppointd. Baki batters ap log v khel rh ho yaar. Kuch toh kr Liya Karo. Har match #ViratKohli and #Surya nhi jita sakte. Grt bowlng disply frm the bowlers, though ash went fr runs but uski bowlng m ek catch v chuta. #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup — Sagar Kumar Bal (@IamSagarBal11) October 30, 2022

Virat Kohli might just have knocked Pakistan out of another World Cup #T20WorldCup #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/WUwpitrpkh — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 30, 2022

Someone: What is your biggest regret in life?

Me: Supporting India 💔#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/GrsplD1cRP — Azan Ahmad (@azanahmad257) October 30, 2022

He should have give to shami or anyone else, but not ashwin, falana dhikana, this is a game, we lost today, we won yesterday coz of ashwin, don’t blame rohit or any1, just enjoy the game. Final is ours!#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/Jy0y514xf2 — Bruce Wayne (@BruceWayneSays_) October 30, 2022

Rohit’s captaincy went wrong by not choosing to field first. As opposed to putting the entire team through the stadium chill, which cost us crucial catches and wickets. #Bhuvi #Shami & #arshdeepsingh should’ve bowled the 2nd half of the innings. #INDvsSA #INDvSA #T20worldcup22 — Xanny (@bipinxw) October 30, 2022

We lost bcz of poor fielding + disastrous team selection. Hooda over Pant /Axar or Dinesh Karthik/ KL Rahul over #Pant. So called best finisher DK is looking totally low in confidence (Bat/Keeping);can’t afford dat#INDvsSA #RishabhPant #T20WorldCup #SAvIND #KLRahul #sunilsanjan pic.twitter.com/KpH7oA6ZMF — Sunil Sanjan (@sunilsanjan) October 30, 2022

As i always said KL Rahul is Biggest Fraud in Cricket 🙏#INDvsSA — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 30, 2022

