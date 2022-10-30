Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup: Twitter reacts as Team India's loss troubles Pakistan

Pakistan's chances of qualifying for T20 World Cup semifinals was handed a big blow as South Africa and India are among favourites to qualify for the knockouts as they occupy top two spots with two wins each.

Virat Kohli (left) congratulates David Miller after India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match in Perth on Sunday. AP

David Miller and Aiden Markram smashed half-centuries to lead South Africa to a five-wicket win over India in Perth on Sunday and put them in pole position for a semi-final berth at the Twenty20 World Cup.

South Africa’s bowlers, led by Lungi Ngidi, restricted India to 133-9 in Perth and then their batsmen passed their target with two balls to spare largely due to a 76-run stand between Miller, who scored 59 not out, and Markram, who made 52.

South Africa leapfrogged India and Bangladesh to the top of Group 2 with five points from three games, a point ahead. Zimbabwe have three points, Pakistan two and the Netherlands are rock bottom, yet to score a point.

India dragged the game into the final over with South Africa needing six to win and Miller finished off with two boundaries in his 46-ball innings.

India’s opening bowlers made early inroads on the quick and bouncy Perth wicket.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh struck twice in the space of three deliveries of the second over with Quinton de Kock out for one and Rilee Rossouw, who made a century in the previous match against Bangladesh, this time out lbw for nought. (AFP)

Following the loss, some fans were unhappy with the Indian performance on the day and blamed the likes of KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik while many were happy that the defeat meant Pakistan are virtually out of the tournament. We take a look at some of the reactions below:

Updated Date: October 30, 2022 21:10:57 IST

