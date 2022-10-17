Rohit Sharma revealed that the plan was always to give one over at the death to Mohammed Shami and praised him for his heroic last over.

Australia were cruising to a fine victory in the T20 World Cup warm-up match and required 16 runs off the last two overs with six wickets in hand.

But Harshal Patel bowled an excellent 19th over conceding just five runs and Virat Kohli culminated a brilliant run out to put pressure on the hosts.

With 11 runs needed in the final over, Rohit brought in Shami to bowl for the first time in the match. And Shami didn’t disappoint his skipper as he scalped three wickets and gave away only four runs. Shami bowled lethal yorkers on the last two deliveries and wiped the tail with ease.

‘Welcome back, Shami’: Twitter reacts to pacer’s fantastic final over in Ind vs Aus T20 World Cup warm-up match

Rohit was all praise for Shami at the post-match presentation.

“Mohammed Shami was brilliant. We know how lethal he can be with the new ball, and we wanted to see how well can he do towards death. He is coming back after a long time. We wanted to give him an over at death, and that was the plan right from the beginning. Wanted to give him a challenge and let him bowl the final over, and you saw what he did.”

Though India won the match by six runs, they were on the brink of losing the match. The bowlers were quite expensive during the powerplay and middle overs. Rohit said that he would want the bowlers to improve and be more consistent.

“There is room for improvement, but I want more consistency from the bowlers. You need to keep things simple and hit the deck hard. Overall a good game for us, they had a decent partnership and that put us under pressure,” Rohit said.

India will play New Zealand on Wednesday in their second warm-up match before the official games start.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.