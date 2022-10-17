2, 2, W, W, W, W: Mohammed Shami arrives in style at T20 World Cup

India pacer Mohammed Shami was on a roll during the warm-up match against Australia in the T20 World Cup in Brisbane. Shami who was added to India squad in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah showed his class with the ball as he rattled the Australian lower order to hand India a stunning win.

Australia needed 11 from the final over when Rohit Sharma called Shami to bowl. This was the first time that the pacer was handed the ball in the match but he stamped his authority with some fine yorkers.

19.1 Mohammed Shami was up against Pat Cummins. He attempted a yorker straight away but missed it and it turned into a low full toss that was negotiated by Cummins for a couple towards the mid-wicket region.

Mohammed Shami bowled a world class 20th over. Just brilliant how accurate he was with his bowling, great signs for India ahead of the group matches. 2,2,W,W,W,W by Shami in the 20th over while defending 11 runs.#INDvsAUS #Shami pic.twitter.com/IoZcOuwOQ2 — Syed Aamir Quadri (@aamir28_) October 17, 2022

19.2 Shami attempted another yorker and this time he nailed it. Cummins somehow got his bat on it and got two more in front of mid-on.

19.3 Shami once again bowled a low full toss and Cummins hammered it towards the long-on boundary. But full marks to Virat Kohli who was stationed at the position and timed his jump to perfection to grab a one-handed screamer to send the batter back to the hut.

VIRAT KOHLI STOP IT!! Takes catch of the tournament.. in a warm up 😂🔥 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KosXyZw8lm — Liam Clarke (@Clarkeyy23) October 17, 2022

19.4 Shami was now up against Ashton Agar. The pacer bowled a back of the length ball, angling across the left-hander. Agar swung his bat but missed the ball. Josh Inglis who was at the non-striker’s end called for the run but Dinesh Karthik was quick enough to throw the ball back to Shami who did the rest at the bowling end. Agar was run out for 0 on the first ball.

19.5 With seven needed off two, Inglis had to go for the big hit but he completely missed this one. Shami bowled another perfect yorker, on the off stump channel as the batter swung his bat across but missed it completely and was cleaned up for 1 off 3.

19.6 Australia now needed 7 on the final ball. Shami bowled near perfect yorker to conclude the proceedings with Richardson’s wicket. The batter backed away and threw his bat on it but missed it and was cleaned up. Shami had his third wicket in the over. He returned with figures of 3/4 in one over.

