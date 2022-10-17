The excitement around the ICC T20 World Cup is increasing every day. After Namibia’s triumph over Sri Lanka on Sunday, cricket lovers were in for another surprise in the India vs Australia warm-up match on Monday. Thanks to Mohammed Shami’s heroics in the final over, India won the encounter at the Gabba by 6 runs, bringing some cheer to their fans.

Shami, who is in Australia as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, proved that he is the man to watch out for. The pacer was tasked with defending 11 runs in the final over and he did it in style. Shami scalped three wickets in the last over, bringing Australia to their knees. He gave away only four runs in the over and bowled some perfect yorkers.

This was Shami’s first T20 game in months, but the pacer did not let any pressure get to him. In his first and only over in the contest, the first two deliveries went for 2 runs each. With Pat Cummins on the crease, it looked like Australia would get past the victory line. But the third ball changed everything. Pat Cummins tried to hit a six off the delivery, but Virat Kohli, who was standing at long-on, took the opportunity to grab a one-handed stunner.

After that, it was Shami’s over all the way. The pacer scalped the wickets of Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson in quick succession, while Ashton Agar was run-out by Shami and Dinesh Karthik. Australia were all out for 180, leading India to a close win. Mohammed Shami’s performance was also an answer to any questions being raised over his fitness.

Watch:

Mohammed Shami’s heroics did not go unnoticed on social media. Here is how the internet reacted to the pacer’s final over:

Rajasthan Royals posted a hilarious meme about Shami’s performance.

Second innings Shami, fresh from the plane. pic.twitter.com/xnPhCXZuHH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 17, 2022

Ayaz Memon praised the pacer’s over.

Just a warm up match but what a dramatic win for India! Shami making a telling impact bowling th e final over to seal Australia’s fate and also silence skeptics — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 17, 2022

Chloe-Amanda Bailey also joined in singing Shami’s praises.

Bringing on Mohammed Shami for one over.. and he does that.. what the heck. Brilliant final over. #AusvIND #T20WorldCup — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 17, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

What an over by Mohammad Shami – 2,2,W,W,W,W. – Bowled his first over in the match under pressure and delivered it for India! He’s earned that place, splendid over by Shami. pic.twitter.com/v7rpkIajK6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 17, 2022

Covid for few weeks, worked hard in Nca, came to Australia few days back, coming to bowl in the 20th over and then picked 3 wickets – Welcome back, Shami. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022

Three wickets and a run-out, including TWO perfect yorkers Mohammed Shami bowled a brilliant final over, ensuring that India beat Australia by six runs at the Gabba! #AUSvIND #T20WorldCup — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 17, 2022

Warming up nicely for the #T20WorldCup The #MenInBlue beat in a thriller of a game, with Surya and KL registering fifties before Shami bowled a sensational final over to get over the line #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PZdSHcCmdg — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 17, 2022

A spectacular show by Shami in the final over placed on top of in the warm-up match! #SherSquad what did you think of the last four balls? Reply with an emoji. ⬇️ #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/Ft2mY1Tz9Z — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 17, 2022

A spectacular show by Shami in the final over placed on top of in the warm-up match! #SherSquad what did you think of the last four balls? Reply with an emoji. ⬇️ #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/Ft2mY1Tz9Z — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) October 17, 2022

Fantastic final over this from @MdShami11 nailed each yorker. Look at the last one also! Two in two. Virat’s fielding and Shami won this for India. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 17, 2022

VICTORY IS OURS! Shami announced his arrival with an outstanding final over to help us get the W. Top work from everyone today! Getty • #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/Fg0ZcZdani — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 17, 2022

The match also saw half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul. After Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical bowler, with 2/20 in 4 overs.