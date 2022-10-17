Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Sections
More
Shows
rn rn F.Brands
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Welcome back, Shami': Twitter reacts to pacer's fantastic final over in Ind vs Aus T20 World Cup warm-up match

Cricket

'Welcome back, Shami': Twitter reacts to pacer's fantastic final over in Ind vs Aus T20 World Cup warm-up match

Mohammed Shami scalped the wickets of Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson in quick succession, while Ashton Agar was run-out by Shami and Dinesh Karthik. Australia were all out for 180, leading India to a close win.

'Welcome back, Shami': Twitter reacts to pacer's fantastic final over in Ind vs Aus T20 World Cup warm-up match

Mohammad Shami replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad. Image: BCCI

The excitement around the ICC T20 World Cup is increasing every day. After Namibia’s triumph over Sri Lanka on Sunday, cricket lovers were in for another surprise in the India vs Australia warm-up match on Monday. Thanks to Mohammed Shami’s heroics in the final over, India won the encounter at the Gabba by 6 runs, bringing some cheer to their fans.

Shami, who is in Australia as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, proved that he is the man to watch out for. The pacer was tasked with defending 11 runs in the final over and he did it in style. Shami scalped three wickets in the last over, bringing Australia to their knees. He gave away only four runs in the over and bowled some perfect yorkers.

This was Shami’s first T20 game in months, but the pacer did not let any pressure get to him. In his first and only over in the contest, the first two deliveries went for 2 runs each. With Pat Cummins on the crease, it looked like Australia would get past the victory line. But the third ball changed everything. Pat Cummins tried to hit a six off the delivery, but Virat Kohli, who was standing at long-on, took the opportunity to grab a one-handed stunner.

After that, it was Shami’s over all the way. The pacer scalped the wickets of Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson in quick succession, while Ashton Agar was run-out by Shami and Dinesh Karthik. Australia were all out for 180, leading India to a close win. Mohammed Shami’s performance was also an answer to any questions being raised over his fitness.

Watch:

Mohammed Shami’s heroics did not go unnoticed on social media. Here is how the internet reacted to the pacer’s final over:

Rajasthan Royals posted a hilarious meme about Shami’s performance.

Ayaz Memon praised the pacer’s over.

Chloe-Amanda Bailey also joined in singing Shami’s praises.

Here are some other reactions:

The match also saw half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul. After Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical bowler, with 2/20 in 4 overs.

Updated Date: October 17, 2022 15:10:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Complete list of injured and ruled out players
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Complete list of injured and ruled out players

As the T20 World Cup 2022 approaches, several teams are still battling with injuries to some of their key players.

T20 World Cup: List of cricketers who won Player of the Match award in finals
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: List of cricketers who won Player of the Match award in finals

T20 World Cup: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan bagged the POM award in the maiden T20 WC final in 2007. Pathan picked three crucial wickets against Pakistan.

Does age matter at T20 World Cups? A look at India's average over the years
First Cricket News

Does age matter at T20 World Cups? A look at India's average over the years

The current Indian squad at 2022 T20 World Cup is older than the previous squads of the blitzy multinational event.