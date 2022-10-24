T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid celebrates wildly after India defeat Pakistan in thriller at MCG; watch video

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is known to remain maintain a calm and composed demeanour, both on the field during his time as an active cricketer, and off it as a member of the coaching staff.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

Unlike say a Virat Kohli, who wears his heart on his sleeve and doesn’t shy away from dishing out a few pleasantries to the opposition or getting into emotional celebrations, as was the case following India’s memorable four-wicket win over Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday, a game in which Kohli produced one of the most defining knocks of his career.

Read: Kohli has shut everybody up with innings vs Pakistan, says Shastri

Such was the intensity of the game and the joy following India’s last-ball win that even someone like Dravid broke into wild celebrations following Ravichandran Ashwin’s inside out shot over mid off off Mohammad Nawaz that sealed the match in the Men in Blue’s favour.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Kohli (82 not out) mastermind a comeback for the ages for the Men in Blue, who are hoping to end a nine-year wait for an ICC trophy in the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, forging a 113-run stand with Hardik Pandya (40) after India were reduced to 31/4 at one stage in a chase of 160.

Watch: Rohit’s celebration with Kohli after thrilling win over Pakistan

The fifth-wicket pair began on a cautious note before shifting gears in the 12th over, in which Mohammad Nawaz conceded three sixes in a 20-run over. And the Men in Blue held their nerve despite losing Pandya and Dinesh Karthik in quick succession in the final over — also bowled by Nawaz — with Ashwin hitting the winning run.

Pandya and Arshdeep Singh had earlier helped India restrict Pakistan to 159/8 after opting to field. While Arshdeep was responsible for dismissing skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan in the powerplay, Pandya helped restrict the middle order.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.