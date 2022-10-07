T20 World Cup previous winners: From MS Dhoni's young India to Aaron Finch's all-round Australia

The T20 World Cup 2022 is set to commence on 16th October with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in Geelong and then UAE will be up against Netherlands later in the day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns with each other 23rd October in Melbourne.

The last time the two teams met in a World Cup fixture, Pakistan created history by defeating the Men in Blue for the first time in a World Cup match. Hosts Australia will play their first match on 22nd October against New Zealand in Sydney. Before action gets underway Down Under, we take a look at the previous winners of the T20 World Cup.

2007: This was the first T20 World Cup that took place in South Africa. A young Indian team led by MS Dhoni was crowned the champions in the inaugural edition after they defeated Pakistan in the final of the tournament by 5 runs in a final-over thriller.

Chasing 158, Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 152 after Misbah-ul-Haq was caught at short fine leg by Sreesanth off Joginder Sharma while attempting a cheeky scoop.

2009: After missing the win by a whisker in 2007, Pakistan turned fortunes for themselves in the next T20 World Cup that took place in 2009 in England. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the competition and became the new T20 champions. Abdul Razzaq returned with 3/20 but it was Shahid Afridi who stole away the limelight with a match-winning and unbeaten 54 off 40. Pakistan chased down a target of 139 runs by 8 wickets with 8 balls to spare.

2010: The 2010 edition of the T20 World Cup saw another new champion and this time it was England who created history. England had always been known for choking in ICC tournaments but not this time. Chasing a target of 148 against a formidable Australia bowling attack, the Paul Collingwood-led side clinched a win by 7 wickets and with 18 balls to spare in Bridgetown.

2012: New edition. New champion. West Indies defeated Sri Lanka in the final by 36 runs in Colombo to lift their first T20 World Cup trophy. The Caribbean side had only managed to score 137/6 in 20 overs but it was their spinners who rattled the Sri Lankan batting unit and bundled them out for 101 in the penultimate over.

2014: The 2011 ODI World Cup finalists, India and Sri Lanka were up against each other in this title clash. While Sri Lanka made it to the final for the second time on the trot, it was also India’s second T20 World Cup final after 2007 edition. But the result wasn’t the same for the MS Dhoni-led side as they suffered a defeat and the Lankan Lions were crowned the new champions of T20 format.

The Men in Blue struggled to put up a defendable total on board as they were restricted to 130/4 in 20 overs. Later, Kumar Sangakkara’s heroics with the bat did the job as he scored an unbeaten fifty and took the side home by 6 wickets in Mirpur.

2016: West Indies claimed the title for the second time when they defeated England in the 2016 final in Kolkata. Carlos Brathwaite’s last-over heroics helped the side chase down a target of 156 runs by 4 wickets and clinch. Marlon Samuels struck 85* off 66 in that match.

2021: Australia, who are known for their dominance in the ICC tournaments, were searching for the first T20 title but it finally came to an end in the last year’s edition. The 2015 ODI World Cup finalists Australia and New Zealand were up against each other in this clash.

The Black Caps had put up a good total of 172/4 in 20 overs but an in-form David Warner and all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell were enough to spoil the party for Kiwis. Warner notched up a fifty, Marsh scored 77 off 50 and Maxwell chipped in with an unbeaten 18-ball 28 to take the side over the line in Dubai.

