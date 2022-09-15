In Pictures: Five West Indies players out of the T20 World Cup squad mark an end of era
After Cricket West Indies announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, we take a look at several key players in the history of Caribbean Cricket that will miss out on the multinational event.
After playing all seven T20 World Cups for West Indies, Chris Gayle will not be part of the 2022 event. Gayle scored 57 runs in the 2021 World Cup in five innings. AFP
Dwayne Bravo, similar to Gayle, had played all the T20 World Cups for West Indies so far. The all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket after playing the 2021 T20 World Cup. AP
After a topsy-turvey international career and also captaining the side towards the end of his career, Pollard announced his international retirement in April 2022. He, however, featured in four T20 World Cups including the 2012 edition when the Men in Maroon were crowned the champions. AFP
Sunil Narine has not played a T20I for West Indies in more than three years and accordingly, finds himself out of the World Cup squad. He has only featured in two T20 World Cups – 2012 and 2014. Sunil Narine/ Instagram
Andre Russell, like Gayle and Bravo was a part of both the World Cups that the West Indies won. He featured in four multinational tournaments overall. However, after his recent controversy with the Head Coach, the CWI chief selector said that they have decided to move on from the t20 master. Andre Russell/ Instagram.