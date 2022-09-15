T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan at MCG sold out, re-sale tickets closer to the event

With the T20 World Cup in Australia a month away, tickets are selling quickly for whatever matches are left. India vs Pakistan, scheduled to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 23 October, has been sold out. The additional standing room tickets have also been snapped up.

The re-sale tickets will go up to be purchased closer to the tournament’s start on 16 October.

Tickets are also sold out for the double-header at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on 27 October featuring South Africa vs Bangladesh and India vs the winner of Group A.

“Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available,” a statement from ICC read.

Limited tickets are still available for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on 22 October, the double-header featuring Pakistan vs Group A runner-up and India vs South Africa in Perth on 30 October, and Pakistan vs South Africa at the SCG on 3 November.

ICC further revealed over 5,00,000 tickets have been sold thus far to fans from 82 different countries. That number is expected to go up in the next four weeks.

Among the tickets sold, around 85,000 are children’s tickets. Tickets for kids in the First Round and Super 12 stage have been priced at $5 while adult ticket prices start at $20.

“We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available,” ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

A total of 16 teams will be taking part in the marquee event that will kick off with the qualifiers from 16 October and it will be the first time since the 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup that stadiums will be open to full capacity.

