T20 World Cup: Context behind Mr. Bean memes after Zimbabwe shocked Pakistan

Zimbabwe and Pakistan chiefs also referred to the Mr Bean memes and jokes in their tweets after the African side caused a shock in Perth.

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run. AFP

Perth: Zimbabwe’s shock win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup gave them sweet revenge in a light-hearted feud over a Mr. Bean impersonator that went right to the top of both countries.

As the two sides readied for their clash on Thursday, one Zimbabwe fan wanted not just victory but also payback for a perceived betrayal six years ago.

“As Zimbabweans we won’t forgive you… you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan (Atkinson),” tweeted a certain user Ngugi Chasura in reply to a post by the Pakistan team’s official account.

“We will settle the matter tomorrow, just pray the rains will save you.”

Chasura was referring to Pakistani entertainer Asif Muhammad, who goes by the stage name “Mr Pak Bean” to impersonate British actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson’s world-famous character.

Muhammad was hired by a Zimbabwean firm to appear at an agriculture show in Harare in August 2016. The act left Chasura displeased.

His pre-match vow of revenge went viral, leading to jokes and memes on social media, even from Pakistani fans as their team fell apart while chasing 130 runs. Pakistan collapsed with finish line in sight as they needed 3 runs from 3 balls.

As many users joked: “Please forgive us, Zimbabwe. We will send real Mr. Bean next time” and “I swear I won’t even utter the words ‘Fake Mr. Bean’ again”, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa jumped in as he celebrated a famous victory.

“Next time, send the real Mr. Bean,” he tweeted.

“We may not have the real Mr. Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit (and) a funny habit of bouncing back,” replied Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, congratulating Zimbabwe.

Muhammad did not address the issue directly but in a short video posted on social media before the match, he said: “I love you, Zimbabwe… I love you, Zimbabwe people!”

Updated Date: October 28, 2022 13:38:30 IST

