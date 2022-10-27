In a match that turned out to be a roller coaster ride, Zimbabwe shocked former champions Pakistan by a run in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Pakistan have themselves to blame for pressing the panic button while chasing a modest target of 131 as Sikandar Raza sent them into a shock mode with three wickets in space of five deliveries he bowled across two overs.

The incident happened when Pakistan looked favourite to take the game with Shan Masood and Shadab Khan stitching a nice partnership for the fourth wicket. At 88/3 in 13.3 overs, Pakistan needed 43 runs in 39 balls and were looking comfortable with Shadab Khan dispatched the prior delivery by Raza for a huge 85m six. However, things changed quickly from there on as we take you through the highlights

13.4 OUT Shabab Khan (17) came charging down the track and looked to loft the off-break straight but could miscue it to Sean Williams for a catching practice at long-off. 88/4

13.5 OUT Haider Ali is out of the first ball as he is caught plum lbw of a fuller right in front of the stumps while trying to flick the ball to the leg side. Umpire didn’t hesitate to raise his finger but Masood and Haider still opted for a review and was duly wasted. 88/5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

13.6 CLOSE Raza shortened his length and bowled it quick closer to the off to newly-in southpaw Mohammad Nawaz, who somehow managed an inside edge before the ball hits the pad. 88/5

15.1 NO RUN Raza bowled it short which Masood hit straight through the ground straight at backward point fielder. 93/5

15.2 STUMPED Raza bowled it wide while Masood walked out to nudge the delivery for a single but missed it completely. Wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva was lightening quick in effecting his second T20 stumping. Masood buried his head on the ground in embarrassment for getting out in that fashion when his team needed him to finish off the game. 93/6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan did bring themselves back in the game from there on as Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim brought down the equation from 23 runs off 12 balls to 3 off 3 but pacer Brad Evans hold on to his nerve for the final three deliveries to clinch the game for Zimbabwe by a solitary run.

