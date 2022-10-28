Following Zimbabwe’s stunning win against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Thursday. the nation’s president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa congratulated the team for their success and urged Pakistan to send the ‘real Mr. Bean’ next time.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

Leading to Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match, an incident from 2016 went viral on social media when residents of Zimbabwe’s capital Harare were duped of 10 dollars each when a fake Mr. Bean performed at a comedy show at the Harare International Conference Centre. The Mr. Bean character is originally portrayed by British actor Rowan Atkinson but Pakistani comedian Asif Mohammad performed in front of the Harare audience. People soon realised that Asif wasn’t Atkinson and the show turned out to be a big flop.

Here is the footage of Pakistani, Mr. Bean in Zimbabwe. The controversy is getting out of hands 🤣pic.twitter.com/BW3oc3oZbm — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) October 26, 2022

The sentiment relating to the incident suggests that the people of Zimbabwe never forgave Asif for the incident and Thursday’s win in T20 World Cup was seen as an act of revenge; eventually leading to a tweet from their president.

As far as the World Cup is concerned, Pakistan are now fifth in the six-team Group 2 of the Super 12 stage while Zimbabwe are third with three points. Pakistan, alike the bottom-placed Netherlands, have zero points as they lost their last game to arch-rivals India last Sunday. The Men in Green have to take the inroads to reach the semi-finals from hereon as winning all the remaining three games doesn’t guarantee qualification to semifinals.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos