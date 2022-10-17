T20 World Cup: India’s need for speed and Pakistan’s over speeding to determine Group 2 pole position

India started playing international cricket in 1932. While India did produce some brilliant fast bowlers time and again, those were largely in isolation and never as a pack of fast bowlers. And since then, the current crop of Indian fast bowlers is considered to be the best over time, in the history of Indian cricket.

Yet, as India wait to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan, their fast bowling is feared to be the weakest link. Indian fast bowlers have proved to be significantly expensive since the Asia Cup in September, conceding not only a few additional runs but waiving entire games in death overs. To add context, India lost two back-to-back games at the Asia Cup — against Pakistan and Sri Lanka — failing to defend scores of 181 and 173.

The issue gains more significance since the T20 World Cup is being played in Australia. The extra bounce on Australian pitches favours short balls and pace more often than not. But India lack in both aspects.

Group 2, which includes India in the Super 12 stage, comprises South Africa, Pakistan, and Bangladesh as well, with two more teams to make their way after Round 1. The South African pacers have an average speed of around 144 kmph. Pakistan pacers too bowl in a similar range of 140 – 145 kmph. The Indian bowling unit is at a distant low, somewhere in the medieval 130 kmph. Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep will be the fastest of the lot bowling around 135 kmph. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s average speed would drop to around 130 kmph, Harshal Patel is a designated slower-ball specialist.



In fact, as ESPNCricinfo quoted, Harshal went on to say that bowling 24 slower balls in a T20I is absolutely fine.

While Harshal’s slower balls might not find the necessary grip on Australian tracks, longer boundaries might lead them to be effective as batters will require to assert more force.

Patel has been the most expensive bowler in 2022 so far, having conceded 650 runs at an economy of 9.39. Bhuvneshwar is third on the list with 562 runs at an economy of 7.20. However, the duo also features in the list of top 10 wicket-takers in 2022 — Bhuvi topping the charts with 32 wickets and Harshal fifth on the list with 22 wickets.

Hence, it is quite tumultuous to say if the lack of speed has been effective or ineffective for the Indian seamers. However, what is easier to say is that only wickets do not win T20Is and a few heaves from tail-enders might cost you the match. Recall Naseem Shah from your core memories.

Shami and Arshdeep might prove vital with their pace and the latter with his invaluable left arm. Besides, flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya might enjoy bowling on the Australian tracks as he likes to hit the deck hard and bowl short.

But the most important thing for Indian bowlers will be to be economical and effective and complement their in-form batting lineup. A group of six teams and only two teams qualifying for the next stage will leave little margin for errors.

Albeit, other squads in the group too have their own flaws. While India’s fast bowling looks like a weak link, Pakistan, on the contrary, is heavily dependent on their speedsters. While the talk is about India’s need for speed, Pakistan’s overspeeding might also result in a calamity. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi back to the office will surely boost their performance. But over-dependence on them might prove deadly as one bad day would easily excite a Matthew Wade and spell trouble. This shall be easier for the core memory.

Aqib Javed – “No team in the T20 WorldCup has a fast bowling lineup like Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan has the best fast-bowlers in T20 WorldCup.” #T20WorldCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) October 8, 2022



South Africa, who will also threaten the other sides, have a strong bowling order on paper. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and left-armed Wayne Parnell look spellbinding — both literally and metaphorically. But Ishan Kishan, in the ODI series match in Jharkhand, demonstrated that pace can be destroyed as homogenously as spin.

The Proteas’ spin attack, consisting of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj, is in the top 10 ICC rankings — fourth and ninth respectively. But they have lacked on the field the bite in recent times.

The fourth team in the group, Bangladesh, look at their lowest since the advent of T20 Cricket. They have only won three of their last 10 T20Is — two against UAE, and one against Zimbabwe — including a first-round exit from the Asia Cup. And everything from their bowling to batting looks out of order at the moment.

The other two teams that make their way to the second round of the T20 World Cup will definitely pose some questions. Sri Lanka having faced a major upset against Namibia, might end second in Round 1 Group A and join Group 1. That will definitely haunt India.

And if West Indies end on the top of the table in Round 1 Group B — without any upset — they will make their way to Group 1 as well, making it a group of death. However, with 10 matches still to be played to decide the teams for the second round, it will be impulsive to jump to a conclusion.

The bowlers will play a major role in determining the pole position at the end of Round 2. But there is a subtle chance that slower speed might win the race.

