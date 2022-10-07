Pakistan’s frontline pacer Shaheen Afridi has sounded a warning alarm to his opponents ahead of the T20 World Cup as the 22-year-old bowler is all set to return after an injury lay-off.

Shaheen Afridi has been out of action since the beginning of Asia Cup 2022, where his absence was felt as the Men in Green lost the final to Sri Lanka in the UAE. A knee injury forced his ouster from the squad while Pakistan suffered further bowling setbacks in Naseem Shah going out with injury followed by COVID.

Afridi will be making his return during the New Zealand-Pakistan-Bangladesh tri-series, which began in Christchurch on Friday.

Shaheen Afridi didn’t feature in the first game against Bangladesh but is expected to play the next game against hosts New Zealand on Saturday.

Showing how high the pacer is on confidence, Afridi shared a picture of him on Twitter, while the caption read: “Calm before the storm”.

Calm before the storm 🏏 pic.twitter.com/pLtd85tOyR — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 6, 2022

Afridi may get to play as many as five T20 games, including two warm-ups, before Pakistan take on arch-rival India in the T20 World Cup group opener on 23 October.

