WATCH: Naseem Shah's last-over sixes that won it for Pakistan vs Afghanistan and eliminate India from Asia Cup

Team India is out of contention for the final as Naseem Shah’s two back-to-back sixes in the first two balls off the final over undid brilliant bowling by Afghanistan throughout the innings, securing a one-wicket win for Pakistan in a thrilling Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Afghanistan has been shown the exit door but they would be extremely happy with brilliant bowling from Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/31) and Fareed Ahmad Malik (3/31) despite posting just 129/6 on the board. They almost took their side towards a win but destiny had other plans.

Needing 11 in the final over while chasing 130 with one wicket in hand, Pakistan went over the line with four balls to spare as Naseem Shah hammered two sixes on the trot to finish off the game.

Watch the video of the sixes here:

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauded Naseem for his efforts and also hailed the bowlers for their performance.

“To be honest, the dressing room was very tensed. The team was walking in and out of the dressing room. Excellent with the way Naseem Shah finished it off. Sharjah is always low-scoring, and Mujeeb and Rashid Khan are two of the best bowlers. We just wanted to take the match deep. The way we started with the ball was excellent. In our batting, we didn’t execute ‘t our plans very well, but Naseem was outstanding. I didn’t expect this as such, but in the back of my mind, I have seen Naseem play like this earlier, and I had some belief. This moment reminds me of Javed Miandad’s six. We would like to continue this momentum and not repeat our mistakes,” Babar said during the post-match

Notably, with two wins from as many games, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have sealed their places in the final of the tournament to be held on Sunday.

India and Afghanistan will lock horns in their final Super 4 match on Thursday, which has been rendered inconsequential.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.