With forecast of rain during India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match, we take a look at what a washout would mean for Rohit Sharma & Co's semi-final chances.
India will be back in action at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday against Bangladesh. With two wins and a defeat from their three matches, India will look to move a step closer to the semi-finals with a victory over their neighbours, but there is forecast for rain during the match which will take place at the Adelaide Oval.
According to the forecast, there’s a 60 percent chance of rain with overcast weather on the day of the match.
Currently, South Africa top Group 2 with five points. Both India and Bangladesh have four points each but India (NRR: +0.844) are second, while Bangladesh (NRR: +1.533) are third due to their respective net run rates.
Touchdown Adelaide 📍 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/l6GalMP0TI
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2022
Zimbabwe are fourth with three points, while Pakistan are fifth with two points. The Netherlands are bottom with no point so far.
If the India-Bangladesh match does get washed out, both teams will get a point each and they will move to five points.
Such a scenario would also make Thursday’s South Africa vs Pakistan match extremely interesting as a defeat for Babar Azam and Co would knock them out of the T20 World Cup. However, a victory would throw the group wide open with Zimbabwe expected to win their next encounter against the Netherlands.
If Pakistan win, at least five teams will be in contention for the semi-finals till the last round of group fixtures. Even if Pakistan don’t win, four teams (South Africa, India, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe) could be fighting for the two semi-final spots.
In their final Group 2 game, India would look for a comfortable win against Zimbabwe to avoid getting into an NRR fight with Bangladesh who face Pakistan in their last match.
Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and even Pakistan can be the semi-finalists if India and South Africa fail to win their respective final group encounters.
