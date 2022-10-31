A day after their recent T20 World Cup match, India reached Adelaide from Perth on Monday for their next Super 12 round encounter against Bangladesh on 2 November. India dropped to the second spot in Group 2 after they lost their match to South Africa at Perth’s Optus Stadium in a low-scoring thriller. And now after traveling 2118kms, close to three hours by flight, to the South of Australia, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to confirm their semi-final berth against their sub-continent neighbours.

Winning Wednesday’s game against Bangladesh (-1.533) is also crucial as both teams are currently tied on four points while India (+0.895) lead by the virtue of net run rate.

However, the weather forecast leading to the match predicts that rain may affect the match at the Adelaide Oval or at least hamper the teams’ preparations over the next two days.

As per the Australian government’s Bureau of Meteorology, rain, along with thunderstorms in some areas, is expected over Monday and Tuesday, which may not allow both teams enough time to train under the sky. On Tuesday, in particular, it is expected to rain around 6 to 15 mm.

As far as the matchday on Wednesday is concerned, the possibility of rain has been predicted at 60 per cent with overcast weather. The southwesterly windspeed is expected to 15 to 20kmph on the day.

