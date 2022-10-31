After consecutive heartbreaks against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan finally collected their first win of the T20 World Cup in Australia with a six-wicket win against Netherlands on Sunday.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Opener Mohammad Rizwan then made his first major impact with the bat in the tournament with a 39-ball 49, putting Pakistan on the path to victory after they lost skipper Babar’s wicket early yet again. While the five boundaries he struck during his innings would’ve no doubt pleased fans as well as the team management to no end, what many wouldn’t have noticed on the day would’ve been the little badge that he was spotted wearing on his during the game.

The badge was later identified as the one that he received from the International Cricket Council for being adjudged the ‘Player of the Month’ for September. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter bagged the men’s award for his outstanding form during the Asia Cup as well as the seven-T20I series against England at home. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would win the women’s award for the same month.

There were a number of notable incidents in the Pakistan-Netherlands clash besides Rizwan’s knock; Haris Rauf was lethal as usual and ended up sending Bas de Leede back to the pavilion retired hurt after hitting him on the helmet grille with a snorter that left him with a cut under his eye. Rauf was ably supported by the rest of the Pakistani bowling unit, especially Shadab Khan whose 3/22 restricted Netherlands to a below-par 91/9.

The win comes as a boost to their morale after the Men in Green suffered back-to-back last-ball defeats against India and Zimbabwe that left their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread. With the victory against the Dutch side, Babar Azam and Co have ensured they are not knocked out of the tournament yet although they’ll need other results to go their way if they are to finish in the top two in Group 2.

Pakistan face Group 2 leaders South Africa and Bangladesh on Thursday and Sunday respectively in the remaining group fixtures.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.