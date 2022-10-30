Pakistan defeated Netherlands by six wickets in their third T20 World Cup Super 12 match after facing back-to-back losses in the last two games.
Pakistan finally posted their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated the Netherlands by six wickets Group 2 clash of the Super 12 stages in Perth on Sunday. The Pak bowlers. led by Shadab Khan’s 3/22, took charge of the win as they fired in unison to halt the Dutch innings at 91/9. Mohammad Rizwan then played a 49-run knock as the Men in Green chased down the 92-run target with 37 balls to spare.
The victory comes for Pakistan after losing back-to-back games to India and Zimbabwe in the group earlier in the week. Despite the win, the side remains fifth in the six-team group while the Netherlands still dwell at the bottom with a third consecutive loss. Only the top two from the group progress to the semi-finals.
More to follow…
