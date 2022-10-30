Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Pakistan defeated Netherlands by six wickets in their third T20 World Cup Super 12 match after facing back-to-back losses in the last two games.

Fred Klaassen (in orange) starts walking towards the dugout after Mohammad Wasim bowled him during Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match in Perth on Sunday. AP

Pakistan finally posted their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated the Netherlands by six wickets Group 2 clash of the Super 12 stages in Perth on Sunday. The Pak bowlers. led by Shadab Khan’s 3/22,  took charge of the win as they fired in unison to halt the Dutch innings at 91/9. Mohammad Rizwan then played a 49-run knock as the Men in Green chased down the 92-run target with 37 balls to spare.

The victory comes for Pakistan after losing back-to-back games to India and Zimbabwe in the group earlier in the week. Despite the win, the side remains fifth in the six-team group while the Netherlands still dwell at the bottom with a third consecutive loss. Only the top two from the group progress to the semi-finals.

More to follow…

Updated Date: October 30, 2022 16:13:48 IST

