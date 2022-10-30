Haris Rauf has made a name for himself in the world of cricket ever since he broke into the Pakistan team in 2020, his express pace making him one of the most destructive bowlers in the circuit.

And on Sunday, Bas de Leede got a taste of just how scary Rauf can be with the ball in hand as the right-arm pacer sent the Netherlands batter to the hospital with a bouncer that left him with a nasty cut under his right eye.

The incident happened during the final over of the powerplay after Netherlands opted to bat in the Group 2 clash at the Perth Stadium. De Leede, one of the more recognised batters in the side, had been struggling to score runs during the fielding restrictions and was looking to break the shackles by pulling a short delivery from Rauf that was climbing sharply.

De Leede missed, and the ball hit him on the helmet grille and subsequently struck him on the face. The batter’s reaction alone was worth warranting concern from the opposition as well as from the Dutch dugout, as de Leede winced immediately after impact and crouched low, getting help from Shan Masood in getting his helmet off. The Netherlands physio rushed to the centre and helped de Leede walk off the ground.

Watch the incident unfold here:

Haris Rauf’s nasty delivery hits Bas de Leede on the grille in front of the nose.

Netherlands later announced Logan van Beek as the concussion substitute after de Leede had retired hurt. Van Beek would later come out to bat and score six off nine balls as a clinical bowling display from Pakistan restricted Netherlands to a below-par 91/9 at the end of 20 overs, leaving the Men in Green a cakewalk of a chase.

