Netherlands Bas de Leede was forced to retire hurt after getting struck on the face by a sharp bouncer from Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf during the T20 World Cup Group 2 clash at Perth.
Haris Rauf has made a name for himself in the world of cricket ever since he broke into the Pakistan team in 2020, his express pace making him one of the most destructive bowlers in the circuit.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
And on Sunday, Bas de Leede got a taste of just how scary Rauf can be with the ball in hand as the right-arm pacer sent the Netherlands batter to the hospital with a bouncer that left him with a nasty cut under his right eye.
The incident happened during the final over of the powerplay after Netherlands opted to bat in the Group 2 clash at the Perth Stadium. De Leede, one of the more recognised batters in the side, had been struggling to score runs during the fielding restrictions and was looking to break the shackles by pulling a short delivery from Rauf that was climbing sharply.
Comeback soon, Bas De Leede. pic.twitter.com/bd0r2HzxHY
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2022
De Leede missed, and the ball hit him on the helmet grille and subsequently struck him on the face. The batter’s reaction alone was worth warranting concern from the opposition as well as from the Dutch dugout, as de Leede winced immediately after impact and crouched low, getting help from Shan Masood in getting his helmet off. The Netherlands physio rushed to the centre and helped de Leede walk off the ground.
Watch the incident unfold here:
Haris Rauf’s nasty delivery hits Bas de Leede on the grille in front of the nose.
Looks like there’s a cut on his face, just under his left eye and he is retired hut 🤕#T20WorldCup #PAKvsNED #NEDvPAK #PAKvNED #T20WC2022 #ZIMvsBAN #ZIMvBAN #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/cur4qekghn
— Trending Vibes (@Trending_Vibez) October 30, 2022
Netherlands later announced Logan van Beek as the concussion substitute after de Leede had retired hurt. Van Beek would later come out to bat and score six off nine balls as a clinical bowling display from Pakistan restricted Netherlands to a below-par 91/9 at the end of 20 overs, leaving the Men in Green a cakewalk of a chase.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
It is the third successive time Sri Lanka have reached the Super 12 of T20 World Cup and they will be hoping to repeat their heroics from 2014, when Dinesh Chandimal skippered them to the title.
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup, HIGHLIGHTS: Netherlands lost a few wickets in quick succession but eventually went over the line by 5 wickets
With two wins from as many games, Netherlands topped Group A ahead of Namibia (2 points from 2 games), and are better placed to qualify for the Super 12 stage.