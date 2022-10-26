India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has confirmed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be playing the team’s second T20 World Cup 2022 match against the Netherlands. Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in India’s win in their campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Hardik took three wickets and scored crucial 40 runs as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets. A few reports have suggested the Team India management could rest Hardik against the Netherlands. But bowling coach Mhambrey has revealed that Hardik is looking to play all the matches.

“He (Hardik Pandya) is alright. He is fit to play. We are not going to rest anyone. I think we have a momentum going in the tournament, you need individuals to be in the form as well,” Mhambrey said in the press conference.

“Hardik wants to play all matches. We are not looking at whom to rest. He is an important player for us, he is bowling as well as batting for us. Other than that, his attitude on ground like in the last match (against Pakistan) he played a crucial innings.”

Mhambrey also heaped praise on Hardik for his performance against Pakistan. With India reeling at 31/4 in the 160-run chase, Hardik forged a 113-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who scored 82 not out, to help India complete the chase.

“Yes, Virat finished the match for us but at such a stage if you want an experienced player to take the match to the end then pressure will obviously shift on the opposition. So, I think Hardik deserves a lot of credit for Virat’s performance. When he went in to bat the conditions were different I think 4 wickets had already fallen. It was not an easy phase. I think the experience that Hardik brings in is irreplaceable,” Mhambrey said.

