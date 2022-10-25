India all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels any controversy over run-out at the non-striker’s end is unnecessary as the dismissal is part of the rule. He also took a dig at critics who bring in the ‘Spirit of the Game’ argument every time a run-out at the non-striker’s end takes place.

“Because you gave the example, we need to stop making a fuss about this. It’s a rule, simple as that. To hell with the Spirit of the Game, if it’s there, remove the rules, simple as that. The ones who have problems, good for them, that’s fine,” Hardik said on ICC Review podcast.

Hardik added that he would be okay if a bowler runs him out at the non-striker’s end as it is the batter’s mistake.

“Personally, I have no problem. If I am out, if I am walking out and someone runs me out, fair enough, it’s my mistake, not the bowlers. It is using the rules to one’s advantage. Simple as that, let’s not make a big deal, that’s it,” he added.

The run-out at the non-striker’s end recently once again became a hot topic when India’s Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean in the same fashion a month ago at Lord’s to help her side secure a 3-0 ODI series sweep. Dean’s dismissal led to mixed reactions with the Indian cricket fraternity supporting Deepti while England cricketers criticised the Indian cricketer.

Coming back to Hardik, the all-rounder took three wickets and scored crucial 40 runs as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener on Sunday.

India will now play against the Netherlands on 27 October in their second Super 12 game in Sydney.

